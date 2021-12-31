Reddit user shows their most-encountered Pokemon in Pokemon GO in 2021

The year is ended, and it is safe to say that the mobile giant known as Pokemon GO has maintained its popularity throughout 2021.

Nothing will ever top the release of Pokemon GO, but Niantic has done an amazing job of keeping trainers interested and giving players ways to work around the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tons of Pokemon are still being caught in Pokemon GO, and one Reddit user showed what the most encounters were during 2021. Eevee was their most-seen, with no other Pokemon even coming close.

Eevee seemingly the most encountered Pokemon of 2021 in Pokemon GO

Reddit user mertcatal's most seen Pokemon in Pokemon GO this year (Image via Reddit)

Just one user is noting their Pokemon GO encounters throughout the year, but these stats can be used to average what most trainers came across and decided to catch.

The Reddit user does detail in the post that life got busy at some points, so there may be some discrepancies compared to other trainers, such as the case of Piplup not making the list despite having multiple special events.

Here are the top five of the user's most encountered Pokemon of 2021 in Pokemon GO in ranking order:

Eevee Aron Oshawott Bidoof Pikachu

Eevee came in with a whopping 409 encounters for the Pokemon GO trainer, though it is well-known that it often appears in the game. Next was Aron, who also showed up more often than not in 2021.

Oshawott was highlighted in a Community Day that boosted its encounter rate just a couple of weeks ago, so it more than likely snuck into the number three spot at the last possible moment.

As for Bidoof, it had its own special day known as Bidoof Day in Pokemon GO. The July event saw this creature take over many of Pokemon's official media sources, such as YouTube and the mobile game.

Lastly, there is Pikachu. It is the mascot of the entire Pokemon franchise and is typically included in themed events where creatures are given an alternate costume. It makes sense that it breaks into the top five.

