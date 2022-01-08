Pokemon GO data miners find evidence of Google ads that could be coming to the game

Pokemon GO players might soon be viewing Google Ads during gameplay.

The popular Pokemon phone app, launched in 2016, has stayed mostly ad free since its inception. There have been advertisements through things like sponsored PokeStops and the like, but none have been terribly intrusive. That, though, looks like it’s about to change.

Pokemon GO players outraged at potential ads during gameplay

PokeMiners @poke_miners Check out all the new assets in 0.227.0! Most of them are placeholders for the new Google Ad Library, but there are also some fun things too! Check out all the new assets in 0.227.0! Most of them are placeholders for the new Google Ad Library, but there are also some fun things too! https://t.co/mrNIi6vt0V

According to the Poke_Miners Twitter account, Google Ads will be among some new changes to Pokemon GO in the 0.227.0 update. This news certainly isn’t making many fans too happy.

The Poke_Miners are Pokemon GO data miners who have been releasing early information on the game since 2019. They have a history of offering a small preview of upcoming updates before they are announced, as they have done here.

The other things coming with the 0.227.0 update appear to be some new asset changes and cosmetic upgrades.

Needless to say, Pokemon GO fans did not take this news positively. In fact, the switch to ads would be so severe that some Pokemon trainers claim that they will be quitting the game.

PistoloreX @SergiCope @poke_miners Id they finally release the ads im litterally quitting this trash, played for 5 years and made good friends + had some fun, but the game is not for us anymore, bad decisionmaking chain since August 2021. @poke_miners Id they finally release the ads im litterally quitting this trash, played for 5 years and made good friends + had some fun, but the game is not for us anymore, bad decisionmaking chain since August 2021.

Others, though, have pointed out that Pokemon GO has been, if only slightly, featuring ads for some time through things like Starbucks PokeStops.

Bevan @Ngati_Ruanui @ShinyHq @poke_miners You should have quit ages since poke stoos and gyms are literally sponsored. The free clothing we get sponsored Gucci and all. Basically adds, Starbucks stops and all that. Think outside the circle @ShinyHq @poke_miners You should have quit ages since poke stoos and gyms are literally sponsored. The free clothing we get sponsored Gucci and all. Basically adds, Starbucks stops and all that. Think outside the circle

Based on the feedback that Pokemon GO players have given, it seems that the issue is with the gameplay flow. Sponsored PokeStops and clothing items do not interrupt the game. Fans fear, though, that these Google ads would be a large impediment.

Interestingly, Niantic has released notes from version 0.227.0 and nothing is mentioned about incorporating Google Ads. The only thing that the notes cover are upgrades to the menu, a change to rewards from powered up PokeStops and general bug fixes.

Given the harsh backlash, it’s quite conceivable that Niantic won’t go through with including ads. Considering that Pokemon GO players are so against the inclusion of ads that they might quit if they see them, it’s reasonable to see why the phone app might move away from this direction.

Edited by R. Elahi