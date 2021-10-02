Will there be any updates to Giovanni in Pokemon GO for October 2021?

It is the start of October and Team GO Rocket Leader Giovanni is still missing from Pokemon GO. The last Special Research Mission that included Giovanni was added to Pokemon GO in June. Players could have completed that particular mission right up until the Season of Mischief began in September.
Once the Season of Mischief began, Niantic announced in their blog that Giovanni seemed to be missing in action. The nefarious leader of Team GO Rocket hasn't been seen since, but could possibly come back soon.
Giovanni has not returned to Pokemon GO yet
Giovanni is one of the most iconic villains from the Pokemon franchise. In Pokemon GO, he appears with legendary Shadow Pokemon that players can battle and rescue.
Thus, his disappearance has plenty of Pokemon GO players questioning the developers on when he will make a return. There are truly a multitude of tweets sent Niantic's way every day asking about Giovanni's whereabouts.
The last official update came from the Pokemon GO blog post dated August 27, 2021. Details regarding Giovanni reads:
Team GO Rocket’s Boss seems to be missing...: Where has Giovanni gone? We hope he’s not planning something in the shadows! Be sure to keep an eye out for updates throughout the season. Super Rocket Radars won’t be able to track down Giovanni during this time, so no need to keep them equipped.
It obviously makes sense for Giovanni to appear in the time leading up to Halloween, since the holiday is all about dastardly deeds. The villain fits that shadowy and spooky bill perfectly, but Niantic doesn't seem to be giving any clues to its players.
In October 2021, the Niantic Support Twitter page has been updating players with questions about Giovanni. While it is not an official Pokemon GO update, it does come from an official source.
This Twitter page has been kindly reminding Pokemon GO players that the Team GO Rocket boss is unavailable and cannot currently be tracked with the game's Super Rocket Radar.
There was no official update as to why Giovanni was removed as there seemed to be no bugs or glitches involving him. It seems like his disappearance was calculated and part of some bigger story. Currently, the update is that he is still missing. Hopefully, he may return soon.
