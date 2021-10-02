Will there be any updates to Giovanni in Pokemon GO for October 2021?

It is the start of October and Team GO Rocket Leader Giovanni is still missing from Pokemon GO. The last Special Research Mission that included Giovanni was added to Pokemon GO in June. Players could have completed that particular mission right up until the Season of Mischief began in September.

Once the Season of Mischief began, Niantic announced in their blog that Giovanni seemed to be missing in action. The nefarious leader of Team GO Rocket hasn't been seen since, but could possibly come back soon.

Giovanni has not returned to Pokemon GO yet

Giovanni in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Giovanni is one of the most iconic villains from the Pokemon franchise. In Pokemon GO, he appears with legendary Shadow Pokemon that players can battle and rescue.

Thus, his disappearance has plenty of Pokemon GO players questioning the developers on when he will make a return. There are truly a multitude of tweets sent Niantic's way every day asking about Giovanni's whereabouts.

William Best Hewitt232 @Hewitt232 So, does anybody actually know when Giovanni is meant to come back to #PokemonGo finally got my radar and it seems like he us still going to be gone for the entire season. FeelsBadMan So, does anybody actually know when Giovanni is meant to come back to #PokemonGo finally got my radar and it seems like he us still going to be gone for the entire season. FeelsBadMan

callum @cvllumx hey, @PokemonGoApp , where is giovanni? i have two special researches that require me to fight him and it’s been about a month since i’ve even heard he’s in the game. help me. hey, @PokemonGoApp , where is giovanni? i have two special researches that require me to fight him and it’s been about a month since i’ve even heard he’s in the game. help me.

The last official update came from the Pokemon GO blog post dated August 27, 2021. Details regarding Giovanni reads:

Team GO Rocket’s Boss seems to be missing...: Where has Giovanni gone? We hope he’s not planning something in the shadows! Be sure to keep an eye out for updates throughout the season. Super Rocket Radars won’t be able to track down Giovanni during this time, so no need to keep them equipped.

It obviously makes sense for Giovanni to appear in the time leading up to Halloween, since the holiday is all about dastardly deeds. The villain fits that shadowy and spooky bill perfectly, but Niantic doesn't seem to be giving any clues to its players.

In October 2021, the Niantic Support Twitter page has been updating players with questions about Giovanni. While it is not an official Pokemon GO update, it does come from an official source.

Niantic Support @NianticHelp @wademorris18 Hello Trainer! Currently, Giovanni is unavailable and you may not be able to track him even if a Super Rocket Radar is equipped. Learn more here ( bit.ly/3kv45eI ) Also, we've shared more information in DM, please take a look! ^ST twitter.com/messages/compo… @wademorris18 Hello Trainer! Currently, Giovanni is unavailable and you may not be able to track him even if a Super Rocket Radar is equipped. Learn more here (bit.ly/3kv45eI) Also, we've shared more information in DM, please take a look! ^ST twitter.com/messages/compo…

Niantic Support @NianticHelp @jvdge Hi Omar! The appearance of a particular Team GO Rocket Balloon is random. Also, Giovanni is unavailable and you may not be able to track him even if a Super Rocket Radar is equipped. Learn more here ( bit.ly/3kv45eI ) We've shared more info in DM, please take a look! ^ST twitter.com/messages/compo… @jvdge Hi Omar! The appearance of a particular Team GO Rocket Balloon is random. Also, Giovanni is unavailable and you may not be able to track him even if a Super Rocket Radar is equipped. Learn more here (bit.ly/3kv45eI) We've shared more info in DM, please take a look! ^ST twitter.com/messages/compo…

This Twitter page has been kindly reminding Pokemon GO players that the Team GO Rocket boss is unavailable and cannot currently be tracked with the game's Super Rocket Radar.

Also Read

There was no official update as to why Giovanni was removed as there seemed to be no bugs or glitches involving him. It seems like his disappearance was calculated and part of some bigger story. Currently, the update is that he is still missing. Hopefully, he may return soon.

This article reflects the opinion of the writer. Since there is no official confirmation yet, the article is speculative in nature.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far