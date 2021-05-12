Pokemon GO has recently begun handing out global challengers for trainers to accomplish together.

These challenges always come with some type of reward for every trainer in Pokemon GO. The most recent challenge tasked trainers with catching Fairy-type Pokemon. Once a certain amount were caught, the rewards would unlock.

This coincides with the current Luminous Legends X event, which will be followed up by Luminous Legends Y. The focus of these events is on Fairy-types and Dark-types respectively.

Is Triple Catch XP live in Pokemon GO?

Image via Niantic

500 million Fairy-type Pokemon needed to be caught worldwide between May 1st and May 9th. Trainers across the globe participated to complete this Pokemon GO challenge, thereby unlocking the special rewards.

The rewards will be active from May 11th until Luminous Legends X ends on May 17th. A chance at Shiny Galarian Ponyta, Pancham debuting in Raids, and 3x Catch XP were all the rewards that Pokemon GO trainers received.

Congratulations on completing the Fairy-type Pokémon challenge, Trainers! You can enjoy the following.



🧚 A 3× Catch XP bonus

🐼 Pancham appearing in raids

🦄 Potential to find Shiny Galarian Ponyta



More details here: https://t.co/Wp5CPzlQot pic.twitter.com/AS6ixXzlYJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

The chance of encountering Fairy-type Pokemon has greatly increased with the Luminous Legends X event. That made it a breeze for trainers to accomplish the global challenge set forth by the mobile game.

Now, trainers everywhere can reap the rewards. Triple Catch XP will be available in Pokemon GO until the end of the event on May 17th at 8 PM local time. That leaves a few days left to get to catching Pokemon.

As Luminous Legends Y approaches, starting the morning after the X event ends, trainers have another challenge to increase the longevity of the Triple Catch XP bonus.

Yveltal will soon be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Luminous Legends Y event! Mysteriously, Dark-type Pokémon will also be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. https://t.co/SYISqECR3v pic.twitter.com/y2k9my2QSi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 10, 2021

From May 15th to May 23rd, 3x Catch XP, a chance at Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon, and Galarian Zigzagoon appearing in Raids, will be up for grabs.

In order to complete the Luminous Legends Y global challenge, Pokemon GO trainers will need to beat 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts worldwide. A tall order, but trainers around the world will surely complete it.