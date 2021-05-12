The Retro Cup in Pokemon GO is looking to get very competitive, and everybody participating is looking to build the best team possible.

Starting on May 10th and running a week long, the Retro Cup will be a format with rules for old-timers. Any Pokemon that have the Dark, Steel, or Fairy typing will be banned from this event. This is to mirror how Pokemon was before Generation II, where Dark and Steel were introduced as types (Fairy was introduced in Generation VI).

Other than that, this will be similar to the Great League, where Pokemon must have a CP of 1,500 or below to participate. With the absence of those three types, certain Pokemon will become way more common. The best team in the Retro Cup will take advantage of the fact that Dark, Steel and Fairy type of Pokemon are not allowed in this event and encounter some other Pokemon that have high usage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Retro Cup in Pokemon GO

Lickitung

Image via The Pokemon Company

Most Pokemon GO players agree that this will be a centralizing force in the Retro Cup. Without Dark-types, Ghost moves hit almost everything for neutral damage. Therefore, Normal-types will be in huge demand since only they can stand up to Pokemon like Froslass. Lickitung serves that purpose well, since it is a bulky Pokemon that can rack up damage with Lick.

Altaria

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dragon-types are also going to benefit heavily from the Retro Cup restrictions. Fairy and Steel, both of which resist Dragon moves, will not be present. This means that players can spam Altaria’s Dragon Breath to their hearts’ content.

Dragon Pulse will be a strong Charge Move option as well, although Altaria’s strongest Charge Move is Sky Attack. This also helps since Altaria deals with the Fighting-types rather that threaten Lickitung.

Machamp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Even though Fairy and Steel are prohibited, Altaria is still threatened by Ice-types. This is where Machamp comes in, with an Ice-type counter. Not only that, but it beats opposing Lickitung, who will surely be seen on many teams.

Other than that, Machamp is just a great Pokemon to have in general. With strong attacks like Dynamic Punch and Close Combat, almost no Pokemon is going to want to face Machamp. Fighting-types will also appreciate the lack of Fairies in this competition.