Pangoro was a heavy hitting Pokemon in Generation VI, but is it as good in Pokemon GO?

Niantic has been giving Kalos some serious love recently, adding many Generation VI Pokemon like Bunnelby, Spritzee, and now Pancham. Starting on the morning of May 11th, Pancham will be featured as a Raid boss, which means all trainers are going to have a shot at catching it. It evolves into Pangoro, but how will this panda perform in Pokemon GO? Here is the latest info on Pangoro.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Is Pangoro good in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

In terms of stats, Pangoro certainly isn’t too poor, but isn’t too impressive either. With 226 Attack, Pangoro can inflict decent damage against most Pokemon. It fails to compete with the likes of Salamence and Landorus, but it can definitely hold its own.

Pangoro also doesn’t have bad Stamina, at 216. With 146 Defense, Pangoro can withstand a fair amount of punishment before going down. This still isn’t enough, however, for it to be considered a decent Gym defense asset. Pangoro is more of a bulky attacker that can take several hits as well as go on the offensive.

Pangoro’s offensive capabilities become more apparent when considering its impressive movepool. It gets access to Snarl, which is a 12 power move that does decent DPS when considering STAB. This is complemented by arguably the best Fighting-type charge move in the game, Close Combat. Using this move Pangoro does a whopping 52.2 DPS. Any Pokemon with that damage output is useful regardless of how high its Attack stat is.

Another interesting aspect about Pangoro is its typing. It, like Urshifu Single Strike in Pokemon Sword and Shield, is part Dark-type and part Fighting-type. If this was released a month ago, Pangoro would be very potent due to the lack of Fairy-types around.

With the latest Luminous Legends X event, though, many more Fairy Pokemon are roaming around, in particular Xerneas. Considering that Pangoro is 4x weak to Fairy, it should stay as far away from these Pokemon as possible.

So for a final verdict, Pangoro is good, but outclassed. Dark-types are always valuable in a world with strong Psychic-types like Shadow Mewtwo. For strong Fighting-types, though, trainers could do better with a Machamp or Conkeldurr. If used, Pangoro should definitely be paired with a Steel-type so that the team doesn’t get decimated by Fairies.