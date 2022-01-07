Pokemon GO: The best moveset for Flygon (January 2022)

Flygon might be the most underrated Dragon in Pokemon GO.

Sadly, Flygon tends to lag behind most Dragon-type Pokemon. Other Dragons are usually pseudolegendary, carry monstrous attacks and have a superior stat spread. Flygon doesn’t compete with the Dragonites and Garchomps of the world, but it can still hold its own in a fight.

Which moves work best on this Dragon and Ground Pokemon?

Flygon has an interesting dilemma when it comes to deciding a fast move. Both are good, but for different reasons. Dragon Tail, which is one of the better Dragon-type attacks for sure, has great damage output despite being a little slow (1.5 seconds).

With a base power of 5 (3 in PvP), Mud Shot pales in comparison to Dragon Tail from the perspective of damage output. Mud Shot also charges 9 EPS, though. Trainers will definitely have to decide whether they value energy generation or damage more.

In most cases, however, Mud Shot is going to be the better move. This is because one of Flygon’s charge moves, Dragon Claw, has a very low energy cost. With Mud Shot, Flygon can fire off multiple Dragon Claws per match on average.

Flygon recieved Earth Power through a Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In these instances, it’s usually better to have a weaker, faster, but charging move like Dragon Claws than it is to have a stronger fast move that doesn’t charge as much energy. Dragon Tail will be preferred, however, on a Flygon that is being used to attack Raids.

As for Flygon’s secondary charge move, trainers really can’t go wrong with Earthquake, Earth Power or Stone Edge. Earth Power was released during an old Community Day and has gotten quite popular due to its low energy cost.

Flygon has Dragon Claw, though, Earthquake becomes a more viable option. Dragon Claw is all this Pokemon really needs to bait shields and have a quick damaging move. Dragon and Ground is also such a good defensive type combo that it can afford to charge Earthquake in most matchups.

While it doesn’t have STAB, Stone Edge can be particularly good in the Ultra League. This is to give it winning matchups against several Flying-type Pokemon, including Talonflame, Togekiss, Articuno and Mandibuzz.

