Best counters for Flygon in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

With the new month finally here, Niantic refreshed the catalog of Raid bosses players can fight in Pokemon GO. This month, Flygon is available as a 3-star Raid boss. Players looking to challenge Flygon in battle may be unaware of its typing and might have trouble defeating it as a result.

When attempting a Raid battle in Pokemon GO, it always helps to research the boss before wasting the resources to take it on, only to fail without even the chance to catch it.

Countering Flygon in Pokemon GO

Flygon whips up a sandstorm by flapping its wings (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flygon is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon. This type combination gives Flygon more resistance than weaknesses, which can be a problem for some inexperienced players. Flygon is weak to Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. Flygon resists Fire, Rock, Poison, and Electric-type attacks.

Flygon's stat spread in Pokemon GO is fairly average all around. Flygon has an attack stat of 205, which makes it a fairly average attacker. Its defense stat of 168 leaves it open to a powerful charged attack. Flygon's stamina stat of 190, however, provides it with decent bulk, so it is capable of taking a few powerful hits.

Flygon has a large catalog of Pokemon that can easily take it out. Glaceon is one of the best due to its ease of accessibility. To get a Glaceon, all players need to do is catch an Eevee, collect 25 Eevee candy, nickname the Eevee "Rea", then evolve it. Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche is just one of the many Pokemon capable of taking down Flygon.

Galarian Darmanitan is another great counter for Flygon. However, due to Galarian Darumaka no longer being available in Pokemon GO, its accessibility for new players is going to be rather slim.

Players who have a Galarian Darumaka in Pokemon GO but not enough candies to evolve it, can walk with it as their Buddy Pokemon to quickly build up the required candy. A Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche is the best possible counter for Flygon.

For players wanting to challenge Flygon in Pokemon GO's Raid battles, a team comprised of Ice-type Pokemon will give players the highest chance of success. If players are unsure if they will be able to take on Flygon by themselves, it is encouraged to bring friends along for the battle.

