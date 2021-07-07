The best moveset for Darmanitan in Pokemon GO

One of the strongest Fire Types of Pokemon to have in Pokemon GO is Darmanitan (Standard), and here is its most formidable moveset.

Darmanitan is a Fire Type and evolves from Darumaka by using 50 Candies. This Fire Pokemon is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water moves but strong against the Fairy, Bug, Ice, Fire, Grass, and Steel Types. The max CP for Darminitan is 3,105.

Darmanitan (Standard) is one of four different types. There is Darmanitan (Standard), Darmanitan (Galarian Standard), Darmanitan (Dalarian Zen) and Darmanitan (Zen).

Usually, trainers will only be able to find the Standard Version spawning in the Wild, while others will be found in eggs and research rewards.

Right now, Pokemon GO Players can encounter Darumaka (Standard) in the wild or in 1-Star Raids during the celebration of Pokemon GO’s Fifth Anniversary. The chance to encounter even a Shiny Darumaka is higher than normal; therefore, getting a Shiny Darmanitan is quite probable as well.

Image via Niantic

Darmanitan's Best Moveset in Pokemon GO

Darmanitan is a strong contender in Raids and Battles with a moveset of Fire Fang and Overheat, but this Pokemon has its weaknesses. Ground, Water, and Rock types, such as Rhyperior, Kyogre, Kingler, or Excadrill, will defeat Darmanitan any day.

When calculating how strong a moveset is going to be, a Trainer will want to consider how much damage each move will do to an opponent. Also, the best movesets will differ when a Pokemon GO Trainer is defending a Gym compared to battling in a Raid.

Being on the offensive side, Darmanitan will want to know the moveset of Fire Fang and Overheat, as this will ensure the most DPS while attacking other weaker Pokemon.

If a Trainer decides to put Darmanitan into a Gym to defend, then the best moveset will be Incinerate and Overheat. Knowing the difference between the two movesets will be crucial for Trainers.

Keep in mind, the stronger the Pokemon is, the stronger the attack will be in Pokemon GO: a Darmanitan at 1,500 CP will not be as strong as a Darmanitan at 3,105 CP.

Keeping this Fire Pokemon powered-up will be beneficial in the long run for Raids against the Rock, Water, or Ground Legendary Pokemon.

