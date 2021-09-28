October's Raid Schedule for Pokemon GO 2021

With a new month right around the corner, a new wave of Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO is also coming to the game. For players looking to participate in the many challenges October will bring, here is a detailed list of the different raids available for October of 2021.

Pokemon GO's Raid Schedule for October 2021

A picture of Genesect with a close-up on its Douse Drive (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting on October 1, Douse Drive Genesect will be available to be encountered in 5-Star Raids. This is the first time Genesect with a Douse Drive has been available in Pokemon GO. This Genesect does not have a chance to be shiny, so players are not encouraged to look for a shiny Genesect.

Before Pokemon Platinum, Giratina was only available in its Altered Form (Image via Niantic)

On October 12, after Genesect stops spawning, Altered Form Giratina will be available to be challenged in 5-Star Raids. The powerful Ghost and Dragon-type Pokemon will be catchable in its defense-oriented form. Lucky players will be able to catch its shiny variant as well.

Darkrai was first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (Image via Niantic)

On October 22, after Giratina stops spawning, Darkrai will be spawning in 5-Star Raids. What makes this Darkrai so special is that Darkrai captured from this raid will have access to the move Sludge Bomb. This is the first time Darkrai has been available with this move, so players are encouraged to partake in this raid. Darkrai in this raid also has a chance to be shiny.

Mega Evolutions were introduced to the series in the sixth generation of Pokemon games (Image via Niantic)

Mega Gengar will be available to be challenged in Mega Raids. Mega Gengar is a powerful Ghost and Poison-type that players will be able to challenge starting on October 1 until October 22. Players looking to challenge Mega Gengar should prepare for battle by bringing their most potent Ghost, Dark, Ground, and Psychic-type Pokemon.

October 2021 will be the first time Mega Absol appears in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Absol will also be available to be challenged in Mega Raids from October 22 to November 5. Mega Absol is a Dark-type Pokemon, so players looking to challenge it should prepare for the fight by bringing their strongest Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type Pokemon.

As of writing, the next three and one Star Raid Bosses have yet to be announced. However, these bosses will likely be revolving around the Halloween holiday. Pokemon like Banette and Lampent could most likely appear as 3-Star Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO throughout the month.

1-Star Raids for Pokemon GO have also gone unannounced. These bosses will also most likely go to weaker Ghost-type Pokemon like Gastly, Litwick, and Shuppet. Dark-type Pokemon like Zorua may also make an appearance.

We still have yet to figure out a lot about what raids are planned for Pokemon GO in October 2021. However, based on what we know so far, October is looking like a fun month for all players in Pokemon GO.

