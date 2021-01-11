Genesect has returned to Pokemon GO as a part of the January Raid rotation.

Burn Drive Genesect is the Pokemon GO Raid Battle that trainers can participate in. On January 12, 2021, however, Genesect's time will be up and Heatran will take its spot.

Until then, battle in those Raids and catch this mythical Pokemon with a Burn Drive. This turns its Techno Blast signature move into a fire type attack.

The best moveset for Genesect in Pokemon GO

Genesect is a mythical Pokemon, meaning it is extremely powerful no matter what. Hoping for a high IV version and giving it the right move set will make it even more incredible.

Genesect is only weak to fire type, but its bug/steel typing makes it doubly effective. Everything else can barely make a dent, especially with a resistance to dragon, ice, steel, normal, psychic, fairy, bug, poison, and grass.

In the Ultra League, Genesect can steamroll opponents. Trained well enough and with the right supporting cast, the Master League can become its playground as well. Just make sure the following moves are at its disposal.

The Fast Attack should be Metal Claw. It does the most damage per second out of the two choices, the other option being Fury Cutter. The difference in energy production isn't enough to shift away from Metal Claw.

For the Charged Attack, there are two solid options. One is Techno Blast, its signature move, and the other is Magnet Bomb. Magnet Bomb is a solid DPS option for those who want a strong steel type attack.

Techno Blast is so versatile though, so it may be a better choice. The current Genesect found in Pokemon GO Raids comes with Burn Drive. Techno Blast is more effective with a Shock Drive or Douse Drive, however.

The only way to do that is to wait for those specific versions of the creature to be released into Pokemon GO Raids. Until that happens, go with the fire version of Techno Blast or Magnet Bomb for the Charged Attack.