How to solo defeat Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Pokemon GO’s five-star raids will see the return of Burn Drive Genesect. From Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10 am local time through Saturday, September 23, 10 am local time, you will be able to encounter this mythical Pocket Monster in most, if not all, five-star raids. So, stack up your Premium Raid Passes, as Burn Drive Genesect is not a critter you want to miss.

In this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know to solo defeat Burn Drive Genesect.

Can you solo defeat Burn Drive Genesect as a five-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

As a five-star Raid Boss, this critter will have a Combat Power (CP) of 47,836.

While it is recommended that you have at least two to four people in your raid party, it might not be possible to find friends or fellow raid-mates if you live in a rural area or in a city that has a dearth of Pokemon GO players.

Despite these issues, you can solo defeat Burn Drive Genesect.

What are the best counters to solo defeat Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO?

Genesect is a dual Bug- and Steel-type critter, and as a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Genesect is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Steel

In GO, Genesect has the following base statistics:

Attack: 252

252 Defense: 199

199 Stamina: 163

The following critters (with their respective Fast + Charged moves) will perform best against Burn Drive Genesect as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang + Blast Burn

Fire Fang + Blast Burn Primal; Groudon: Mud Shot + Fire Punch

Mud Shot + Fire Punch Entei: Fire Fang + Overheat

Fire Fang + Overheat Mega Salamence: Fire Fang + Fire Blast

Fire Fang + Fire Blast Reshiram: Fire Fang + Fusion Flare

You might not have high-level Mega critters or legendaries. So, we have listed a few viable substitutes below:

Blaziken: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Charizard: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Typhlosion: Incinerate + Blast Burn

You can easily solo defeat Burn Drive Genesect in these five-star raids if you build a roster centered around the aforementioned critters. However, it is important that you recruit high-level creatures to the Genesect raids. Anything below level 40 would not be efficient against this creature.

Catch CP of Burn Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

You can catch it with the following CPs:

Not weather boosted : 1,916 CP at level 20

: 1,916 CP at level 20 Rainy and Snowy weather boosted: 2,395 CP at level 25

How many types of drives does Genesect have, and what do they do in Pokemon GO?

Genesect has four drives, each determining the elemental typing of its unique Charged Move Techno Blast. It has the following drives:

Burn Drive : Fire-type Techno Blast (Red colored cannon light)

: Fire-type Techno Blast (Red colored cannon light) Shock Drive : Electric-type Techno Blast (Yellow colored cannon light)

: Electric-type Techno Blast (Yellow colored cannon light) Douse Drive : Water-type Techno Blast (Blue colored cannon light)

: Water-type Techno Blast (Blue colored cannon light) Chill Drive: Ice-type Techno Blast (White colored cannon light)

Can Burn Drive Genesect be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. If you are lucky enough, you will encounter a Shiny Burn Drive Genesect after defeating it in a raid.