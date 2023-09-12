Pokemon GO Galarian Moltres PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO received the Galarian variants of the legendary bird trio – Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos – back in 2022. Out of these three Galarian legendary birds, Moltres has been a huge fan favorite. This Pocket Monster's gorgeous design, along with its insane rarity, makes it a coveted asset in Pokemon GO. In this article, we will look at all the moves of Galarian Moltres.

We will also walk you through the best moveset, counters, and teams for this legendary creature in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO

Galarian Moltres and its shiny variant as seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Galarian Moltres

The best offensive PvE moveset for Galarian Moltres would include Wing Attack as the Fast move, with Brave Bird and Payback featured as the Charged moves. Sucker Punch is a decent Fast move but inferior to Wing Attack.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Galarian Moltres

Since Galarian Moltres lacks a vast move pool, you can use the offensive moveset for Gym defense, too.

Is Galarian Moltres good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Galarian Moltres, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite its beautiful design, Galarian Moltres comes with the worst PvE performance out of the three birds. Its Kanto counterpart is a much better beast to use for PvE battles.

However, if Niantic adds Galarian Moltres’ signature maneuver, Fiery Wrath, from the main series, it might become viable in GO.

Best PvP moveset for Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO

Galarian Moltres as seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like PvE, the best Fast move for Galarian Moltres in PvP battles is Wing Attack. Similarly, Brave Bird and Payback are its only viable Charged moves, as Ancient Power has no utility given its Rock-typing. Even though this move requires the lowest energy, it does not provide decent elemental typing coverage.

Is Galarian Moltres good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Galarian Moltres, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even though Galarian Moltres has fair statistics, its move pool is what really holds it back. You don’t get shield baits, and both of its viable Charged moves bear nuking potential. They require a lot of energy and rob you of the flexibility afforded by a cheaper move.

All moves that Galarian Moltres can learn in Pokemon GO?

Galarian Moltres, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Moltres is a dual Dark- and Flying-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Electric

Ice

Rock

Galarian Moltres is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Ghost

Grass

Ground

Psychic

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,580 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 202

: 202 Defense : 231

: 231 Stamina: 207

Galarian Moltres can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves:

Sucker Punch : This is a Dark-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 11.43 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Dark-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 11.43 Energy Per Second (EPS). Wing Attack: This is a Flying-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.25 EPS.

Charged moves:

Payback : This is a one-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 100. It does 45.45 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 45.45.

: This is a one-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 100. It does 45.45 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 45.45. Ancient Power : This is a three-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 70. It does 20 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.42.

: This is a three-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 70. It does 20 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.42. Brave Bird: This is a one-bar Flying-type move with a base power of 130. It does 65 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 84.50.

Best team for Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO PvP

Galarian Moltres, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best lineup to maximize Galarian Moltres' potential is:

Zacian, Dialga, and Galarian Moltres.

This team will collect key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Groudon, Xerneas, Altered Forme Giratina, Zekrom, and Dialga.

Best counters for Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO

Galarian Moltres, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xurkitree

Zekrom

Rampardos

Therian Thundurus

Galarian Darmanitan

Tyrantrum

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Electivire

Baxcalibur

Zapdos

Raikou

Magnezone

Xerneas

Gigalith

Mamoswine

Primal Kyogre

Tapu Koko

Luxray

These creatures can be used as counters against Galarian Moltres.