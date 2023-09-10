Pokemon GO Lokix PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Niantic recently posted a silhouette of Nymble on Pokemon GO’s official X (formerly Twitter) page. This confirms that it will be in the next batch of Paldean Pocket Monsters set to debut in Pokemon GO. There are two creatures in the Nymble family – Nymble and Lokix. The latter seems promising, but no one knows if it will sit well in the current meta of the game.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Lokix. We will also take a look at its best moveset, counters, and best teams in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Lokix in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Lokix

The best offensive PvE moveset for Lokix in Pokemon GO would be Sucker Punch as the Fast move, along with Dark Pulse and Bug Buzz as the Charged moves.

You could use Bug Bite as the Fast move if you want the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), but the Dark elemental typing of Sucker Punch provides more typing coverage.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Lokix

Sucker Punch would be the best option for the defensive Fast move for Lokix. X-Scissor and Trailblaze are great choices to go with when it comes to defensive Charged moves for Lokix.

Is Lokix good in Pokemon GO PvE?

While it is not the worst creature out there, Lokix could certainly have a better move pool. With a better set of moves, we could utilize this Pokemon in a wide array of situations. However, it is still too early to pass a verdict.

Best PvP moveset for Lokix in Pokemon GO

You could go with Bug Bite or Sucker Punch as the Fast move for Lokix, as both are very similar. Sucker Punch has a slightly higher energy generation. Pair it with X-Scissor and Dark Pulse as the Charged moves, and you have a solid moveset for Lokix to help it perform well in the GO Battle League.

Is Lokix good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Given its elemental typing combination, Lokix will run into a lot of hard counters. If you fail to answer them promptly, you will struggle to win PvP battles. It is for this reason that Bug-type creatures have a low use rate in GO. The same might also be true for this creature.

All moves that Lokix can learn in Pokemon GO

Lokix is a dual Bug and Dark-type Pokemon, thus making it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Flying

Rock

Lokix is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Ghost

Grass

Ground

Psychic

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,619 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 199

: 199 Defense : 144

: 144 Stamina: 174

Lokix can learn all the following moves in the game

Fast moves:

Bug Bite : This is a Bug-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 12 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Bug-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 12 Energy Per Second (EPS). Sucker Punch: This is a Dark-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.43 EPS.

Charged moves:

Bug Buzz : This is a two-bar Bug-type move with a base power of 100. It does 27.03 DPS and 2 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 54.05.

: This is a two-bar Bug-type move with a base power of 100. It does 27.03 DPS and 2 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 54.05. Dark Pulse : This is a two-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 80. It does 26.67 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.67.

: This is a two-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 80. It does 26.67 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.67. Trailblaze : This is a two-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 65. It does 32.50 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.25.

: This is a two-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 65. It does 32.50 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.25. X-Scissor: This is a three-bar Bug-type move with a base power of 45. It does 28.13 DPS and 1.36 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.35.

Best team for Lokix in Pokemon GO PvP

Azumarill, Shadow Charizard, and Lokix

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Medicham, Carbink, Registeel, Lickitung, and Swampert. You will have a fair amount of success with Lokix if you run it with Azumarill and Shadow Charizard.

Best counters for Lokix in Pokemon GO

Reshiram

Darmanitan

Pheromosa

Chandelure

Volcarona

Flareon

Moltres

Yveltal

Entei

Rampardos

Ho-Oh

Heatran

Blaziken

Tyrantrum

These creatures can be used as counters against Lokix in the game.