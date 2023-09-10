Pokemon GO Lanturn PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Every new season update brings balancing adjustments to Pokemon GO. This season was no exception, as Adventures Abound saw numerous significant balance modifications. The primary attacks of numerous elite Pocket Monsters have been adjusted. While some species have benefited from stat upgrades, others haven't been as fortunate.
Lanturn has been one of the most widely used creatures in the GO Battle League. One of its main moves, Spark, received a nerf with the launch of the Adventures Abound season in the game. However, it is still very viable in the current metagame of GO PvP.
In this article, we will look at all the moves of Lanturn. We will also determine the best moveset and counters for this critter.
What is the best moveset for Lanturn in Pokemon GO?
Lanturn is a dual Water- and Electric-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Grass
- Ground
It is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Fire
- Flying
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,357 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:
- Attack: 146
- Defense: 137
- Stamina: 268
Lanturn can learn the following moves:
Fast moves
- Water Gun: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).
- Charge Beam: This is an Electric-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS.
- Spark: This is an Electric-type move. It does 8.57 DPS while generating 12.86 EPS.
Charged moves
- Hydro Pump: This is a one-bar Water-type move. It does 33.39 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 51.21.
- Thunderbolt: This is a two-bar Electric-type move. It does 32 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.20.
- Thunder: This is a one-bar Electric-type move. It does 41.67 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67.
- Surf: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 38.24 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 49.71.
Best PvE moveset for Lanturn in Pokemon GO
Offensive PvE moveset
From the numbers above, the best offensive PvE moveset for Lanturn in GO would include Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Surf and Thunderbolt as the Charged attacks.
Defensive PvE moveset
Charge Beam would be a better choice for the defensive Fast move as it dishes out more damage than Water Gun. Players can rely on Thunderbolt and Surf as defensive Charged moves.
Best PvP moveset for Lanturn in Pokemon GO
Spark is the best Fast move for Lanturn when it comes to PvP, as it offers a significantly high rate of energy generation. Meanwhile, Surf and Thunderbolt are ideal Charged moves.
Best teams for Lanturn in Pokemon GO
- Talonflame, Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn
- Lanturn, Alolan Ninetales, Noctowl
- Gligar, Lanturn, Dewgong
Best counter for Lanturn in Pokemon GO
- Kartana
- Groudon
- Zarude
- Garchomp
- Xurkitree
- Excadrill
- Rhyperior
- Roserade
- Sceptile
- Manectric
- Venusaur
These creatures are great counters that you can use against Lanturn in Pokemon GO.