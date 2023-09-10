Pokemon GO Lanturn PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Every new season update brings balancing adjustments to Pokemon GO. This season was no exception, as Adventures Abound saw numerous significant balance modifications. The primary attacks of numerous elite Pocket Monsters have been adjusted. While some species have benefited from stat upgrades, others haven't been as fortunate.

Lanturn has been one of the most widely used creatures in the GO Battle League. One of its main moves, Spark, received a nerf with the launch of the Adventures Abound season in the game. However, it is still very viable in the current metagame of GO PvP.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Lanturn. We will also determine the best moveset and counters for this critter.

What is the best moveset for Lanturn in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Lanturn is a dual Water- and Electric-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Grass

Ground

It is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Steel

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,357 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 146

: 146 Defense : 137

: 137 Stamina: 268

Lanturn can learn the following moves:

Fast moves

Water Gun : This is a Water-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Charge Beam : This is an Electric-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS.

: This is an Electric-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS. Spark: This is an Electric-type move. It does 8.57 DPS while generating 12.86 EPS.

Charged moves

Hydro Pump : This is a one-bar Water-type move. It does 33.39 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 51.21.

: This is a one-bar Water-type move. It does 33.39 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 51.21. Thunderbolt : This is a two-bar Electric-type move. It does 32 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.20.

: This is a two-bar Electric-type move. It does 32 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.20. Thunder : This is a one-bar Electric-type move. It does 41.67 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67.

: This is a one-bar Electric-type move. It does 41.67 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67. Surf: This is a two-bar Water-type move. It does 38.24 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 49.71.

Best PvE moveset for Lanturn in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Offensive PvE moveset

From the numbers above, the best offensive PvE moveset for Lanturn in GO would include Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Surf and Thunderbolt as the Charged attacks.

Defensive PvE moveset

Charge Beam would be a better choice for the defensive Fast move as it dishes out more damage than Water Gun. Players can rely on Thunderbolt and Surf as defensive Charged moves.

Best PvP moveset for Lanturn in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Spark is the best Fast move for Lanturn when it comes to PvP, as it offers a significantly high rate of energy generation. Meanwhile, Surf and Thunderbolt are ideal Charged moves.

Best teams for Lanturn in Pokemon GO

Talonflame, Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn

Lanturn, Alolan Ninetales, Noctowl

Gligar, Lanturn, Dewgong

Best counter for Lanturn in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Kartana

Groudon

Zarude

Garchomp

Xurkitree

Excadrill

Rhyperior

Roserade

Sceptile

Manectric

Venusaur

These creatures are great counters that you can use against Lanturn in Pokemon GO.