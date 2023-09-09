Pokemon GO Medicham PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO receives balance changes with every new season update. This time was no exception as Season 12 of Pokemon GO, Adventures Abound, received several major balance changes. Many top-ranking Pocket Monsters have had their primary attacks tweaked. While some creatures have become stronger with buffed stats, a few others have not been so lucky.

Medicham has been one of the best battlers in the Great League of Pokemon GO Battle League. Season 12 nerfed one of its main moves, Psychic, but that did not make Medicham a sidekick. It is still very much relevant in the current metagame. In fact, it is currently sitting at Rank 1 in the Great League leaderboard.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Medicham. We will also walk you through the best moveset and counters for this beast in Pokemon GO.

What is the best moveset for Medicham in Pokemon GO?

Medicham is a dual Fighting- and Psychic-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Ghost

Medicham is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Rock

Fighting

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 1,618 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 121

: 121 Defense : 152

: 152 Statistic: 155

Medicham can learn the following moves:

Fast moves:

Counter : This is a Fighting-type move. It does 13.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.89 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Fighting-type move. It does 13.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.89 Energy Per Second (EPS). Psycho Cut: This is a Psychic-type move. It does 8.33 DPS while generating 13.33 EPS.

Charged moves:

Psychic : This is a two-bar Psychic-type move. It does 32.14 DPS and 1.80 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 57.86.

: This is a two-bar Psychic-type move. It does 32.14 DPS and 1.80 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 57.86. Dynamic Punch : This is a two-bar Fighting-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 60.

: This is a two-bar Fighting-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 60. Shadow Ball : This is a two-bar Ghost-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 2 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.67.

: This is a two-bar Ghost-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 2 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.67. Ice Punch : This is a three-bar Ice-type move. It does 26.32 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.87.

: This is a three-bar Ice-type move. It does 26.32 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.87. Power-Up Punch: This is a three-bar Fighting-type move. It does 25 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.88.

Best PvE moveset for Medicham in Pokemon GO

Offensive PvE moveset

From the numbers above, the best offensive PvE moveset for Medicham in GO would be Counter as the Fast move, along with Dynamic Punch and Psychic as the Charged moves.

Defensive PvE moveset

Due to its significantly low bulk, you must build your defensive Medicham with moves that require less energy to get charged up. As a result, the best defensive moveset for this critter would be Counter as the Fast move, along with Ice Punch and Power-Up Punch as the Charged moves.

Best PvP moveset for Medicham in Pokemon GO

Counter is one of the best Fast moves in the game, and you could never go wrong with it, especially when you get the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) by using it on Medicham, which is a Fighting-type critter.

So, the best PvP moveset for Medicham would be Counter as the Fast move, along with Psychic and Ice Punch as the Charged moves.

Best counter for Medicham in Pokemon GO

Gengar

Yveltal

Unbound Hoopa

Chandelure

Rayquaza

Origin Forme Giratina

Haunter

Honchkrow

Mewtwo

Lunala

Confined Hoopa

These Pokemon, along with creatures of similar elemental typings, can counter Medicham in this game.