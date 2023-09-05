Pokemon GO Skeledirge PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

A Paldean Adventure event is live in Pokemon GO, and will be available from Tuesday, September 5, 10 am local time through Sunday, September 10, 10 am local time. You will get to enjoy 4x Catch Experience Points and 4x Catch Stardust bonuses during this event, but the main focus will be the newly introduced Paldean creatures in Pokemon GO. One of these is going to be a Fire-type starter, Fuecoco.

After catching one, you might want to evolve it into a Skeledirge. Now, Fuecoco has three creatures in its family, with Skeledirge being its Stage 2 evolution. So, you will need a total of 125 Fuecoco Candies to evolve this critter into a Skeledirge.

In this article, we will look at all of Skeledirge's moves. We will also walk you through the best counters for this beast in Pokemon GO.

What is the best moveset for Skeledirge in Pokemon GO?

Skeledirge is a dual Fire- and Steel-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ghost

Dark

Ground

Rock

Water

Skeledirge is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Poison

Steel

Fighting

Normal

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,422 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 207

: 207 Defense : 178

: 178 Statistic: 232

Skeledirge can learn the following moves:

Fast moves:

Incinerate : This is a Fire-type move. It does 12.61 DPS while generating 8.70 EPS.

: This is a Fire-type move. It does 12.61 DPS while generating 8.70 EPS. Bite: This is a Dark-type move. It does 12 DPS while generating 8 EPS.

Charged moves:

Flamethrower : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.55.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 31.82 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. Crunch : This is a three-bar Dark-type move. It does 21.88 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.40.

: This is a three-bar Dark-type move. It does 21.88 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.40. Shadow Ball : This is a two-bar Ghost-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 2 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.67.

: This is a two-bar Ghost-type move. It does 33.33 DPS and 2 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.67. Flame Burst : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.69.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.69. Disarming Voice: This is a three-bar Fairy-type move. It does 17.95 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.07.

Best PvE moveset for Skeledirge in Pokemon GO

Offensive PvE moveset

From the numbers above, the best offensive PvE moveset for Skeledirge in Pokemon GO would be Incinerate as the Fast move, along with Flamethrower and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves.

Defensive PvE moveset

When it comes to Gym defense, Incinerate is one of the best Fast moves in Pokemon GO. Shadow Ball, along with Flamethrower, will give you decent elemental typing coverage besides a solid damage output.

Best PvP moveset for Skeledirge in Pokemon GO

Incinerate is the best Fast move suited for Skeledirge for the game's PvP aspect. Due to its high damage output, it lets this Pokemon dish out a lot of damage, thus pressurizing the opponent even if they have a shield advantage. They might be forced to make a silly swap as you can’t really block this Fast move with a shield.

You can go with Disarming Voice and Flamethrower as the Charged moves, with the former being the shield bait and the latter the hard DPS.

Best counters to use against Skeledirge in Pokemon GO

The following creatures can effectively counter Skeledirge:

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Rampardos

Gengar

Kyogre

Excadrill

Greninja

Kingler

Hydreigon

Gholdengo

Unbound Forme Hoopa

Water- and Ground-type Pokemon will do very well against Skeledirge in Pokemon GO.