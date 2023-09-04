Pokemon GO Kartana PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO is currently featuring Kartana and Celesteela in its 5-star raids. Both these Ultra Beasts will be available from Friday, September 1, at 10 am local time through Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10 am local time. They will be appearing in different hemispheres, so if you want to catch both of them, you will need to wait until September 8.

From September 1, 2023 to September 8, 2023, Kartana will be available in the Northern Hemisphere, and from September 8, 2023 to September 16, 2023, it will be available in the Southern Hemisphere.

After defeating and catching Kartana, you might want to use it in Pokemon GO’s PvP battles. Since its catch CP will always be greater than 1,500, you cannot use it in the Great League. However, it is a perfect contender for the Ulta League.

In this article, we will look at the best moves for Kartana. We will also list some of the Pokemon that counter it in the game.

What is the best moveset for Kartana in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Being a dual Grass and Steel-type creature, Kartana will provide a decent elemental typing coverage in your PvP battles. It is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Fire

Kartana is resistant to creatures with the following elemental typings in the game:

Electric

Dragon

Fairy

Grass

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

This Pokemon has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 4,156 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 323

: 323 Defense : 182

: 182 Statistic: 139

Kartana can learn the following moves:

Fast Moves:

Air Slash: This is a Flying-type move. It does 11.967 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS.

This is a Flying-type move. It does 11.967 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS. Razor Leaf: This is a Grass-type move. It does 13 DPS while generating 7 EPS.

Charged Moves:

Leaf Blade : This is a three-bar Grass-type move. It does 29.17 DPS and 2.12 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 61.87.

: This is a three-bar Grass-type move. It does 29.17 DPS and 2.12 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 61.87. X-Scissor : This is a three-bar Bug-type move. It does 28.13 DPS and 1.36 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.35.

: This is a three-bar Bug-type move. It does 28.13 DPS and 1.36 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.35. Night Slash : This is a three-bar Dark-type move. It does 22.73 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 34.44.

: This is a three-bar Dark-type move. It does 22.73 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 34.44. Aerial Ace: This is a three-bar Flying-type move. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19.

Best PvE moveset for Kartana in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Kartana is undoubtedly one of the best Grass-type attackers in Pokemon GO, if not the best. As a result, you might want to utilize this creature in Raid and Gym battles.

For PvE battles, the best moveset for Kartana would be Razor Leaf as the Fast Move, along with Leaf Blade and X-Scissor as the Charged Moves.

Best PvP moveset for Kartana in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Similar to the PvE moveset, Kartana will give you fantastic results in PvP with a moveset of Razor Leaf as the Fast Move, along with Leaf Blade and X-Scissor as the Charged Moves.

You could consider using Night Slash or Aerial Ace instead of X-Scissor for a different elemental typing coverage, but X-Scissor has a higher damage output.

Best counters to Kartana in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Kartana can be countered by the following creatures in the game:

Solgaleo

Victini

Emboar

Flareon

Infernape

Delphox

Reshiram

Hisuian Arcanine

Typhlosion

Pyroar

Heatran

Darmanitan

Volcarona

Chandelure

Moltres

Entei

Blaziken

Magmortar

Ho-Oh

Charizard

Salamence

Although these Pokemon counter Kartana pretty well, you will not face all of the aforementioned critters in PvP battles. The ones to look out for primarily are Solgaleo, Charizard, Ho-Oh, and Blaziken.