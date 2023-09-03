Pokemon GO Manectric PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Mega Manectric is currently being featured in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids. It has been available in the game before this but if you missed out on that opportunity, now is the time to get your hands on this magnificent Electric-type critter. The Mega Raids will feature Mega Manectric from September 1, 2023, at 10 am through September 16, 2023, at 10 am (local time).

You will be able to catch a Manectric after defeating Mega Manectric since all Mega critters water down to their base form before you get to encounter them. Manectric, being a mono Electric-type creature, has very few weaknesses and you can expect to have quite a few decent matchups in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Manectric. We will also walk you through the best moveset for this critter in Pokemon GO.

What are the best movesets for Manectric in Pokemon GO?

Being a mono Electric-type monster, Manectric is only vulnerable to Ground-type creatures. Its resistance to Electric-, Flying-, and Steel-typings makes it a powerful Pokemon in battle.

Manectric is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Flying

Steel

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,646 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 215

: 215 Defense : 127

: 127 Statistic: 172

Manectric can learn the following moves:

Fast moves:

Snarl : This is a Dark-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 12.73 EPS.

: This is a Dark-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 12.73 EPS. Charge Beam : This is an Electric-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS.

: This is an Electric-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS. Thunder Fang: This is an Electric-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 13.33 EPS.

Charged moves:

Thunder : This is a one-bar Electric-type move. It does 41.67 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 41.67.

: This is a one-bar Electric-type move. It does 41.67 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 41.67. Wild Charge : This is a two-bar Electric-type move. It does 34.62 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.31.

: This is a two-bar Electric-type move. It does 34.62 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.31. Overheat : This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It does 40 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 64.

: This is a one-bar Fire-type move. It does 40 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 64. Flame Burst : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.69.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It does 26.92 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.69. Psychic Fangs: This is a three-bar Psychic-type move. It does 25 DPS and 0.91 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 22.73.

Best PvE moveset for Manectric in Pokemon GO

Offensive PvE moveset

From the numbers above, the best PvE moveset for Manectric in Pokemon GO would be Thunder Fang as the Fast move along with Wild Charge and Thunder as the Charged moves. Due to its quick damage output potential, Wild Charge performs well in PvE battles, especially in Raids and Gyms.

Defensive PvE moveset

Snarl along with Wild Charge and Thunder would be the optimal choice in this case.

Although Snarl does not give you Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), you get less resistance while defending a Gym.

Overheat and Psychic Fangs are not especially useful in defense. While the former takes too long to charge up, the latter is better suited for PvP thanks to its damage debuff potential.

Best PvP moveset for Manectric in Pokemon GO

Snarl is the best Fast move suited for Manectric for the PvP aspect of the game. Due to its high energy-generating ability, Snarl lets Manectric reach its Charged moves very quickly. This allows the critter to pressure its opponent into giving up shields or making silly swaps and getting pinned to the wall with a switch lock.

You can also go with Thunder Fang as the Fast move if you want to take a different approach to the battle. Since this move has a heavier damage output, your gameplay will be very different than it would be with Snarl, which is more aggressive with the Charged moves.

However, when it comes to Electric-type moves, nothing comes close to Wild Charge. Wild Charge along with Overheat would be the best Charge move combination for Manectric in Pokemon GO PvP.