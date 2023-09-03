How to solo defeat Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

Mega Manectric has returned to Pokemon GO Mega Raids for the second time. You will find it in raids from September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time to September 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. If you missed the opportunity to catch this Pokemon during its previous appearance in Mega Raids, now is the time for you to get Mega Manectric in your bag.
Since this Pokemon is a Mega beast, it will not be easy to solo defeat it. If you live in an area where not a lot of people play Pokemon GO, you might be forced to participate in raids by yourself. You could do raids remotely, but ever since Niantic increased the price of Remote Raid passes, people have been having a hard time trying to find raid mates in the game.
If you are among those who have to participate in raids alone, you might be wondering if you can defeat a Mega Manectric raid all by yourself. You have come to the right place, as we will address that in this article.
We will talk about all the critters that counter Mega Manectric effectively, the typing effectiveness of Mega Manectric, and the resources you need to have to solo defeat this Mega critter in Pokemon GO.
Can you solo defeat Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?
Yes, it is possible to defeat Mega Manectric in the Mega Raids all by yourself. Mega Manectric will have the following stats as a Mega Raid Boss:
- Attack: 286
- Defense: 179
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 39,773
It is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Flying
- Steel
If you want some suggestions for your raid team, here are some of the best creatures that you can use to counter Mega Manectric:
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Swampert
- Groudon
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Latios
- Mega Latias
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Salamence
- Garchomp
- Shadow Garchomp
- Excadrill
- Mamoswine
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Rhyperior
- Landorus
- Mega Banette
- Mega Venusaur
- Rhydon
- Golurk
- Krookodile
To take down Mega Manectric by yourself, you need to make sure you have a roster of 6 high-level counters. The minimum level of all your creatures must be 40 or above. Only then can you consider solo defeating Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO.
Resources needed to defeat Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO
Since you will be battling along, Mega Manectric will knock out many of your Pokemon. You must have the following resources stacked up in your inventory before you go into the Mega Raid:
- Revives
- Max Revives
- Potions: Max, Super, or Hyper
Having a minimum of 10 to 15 of each will be enough to get you prepped up for the Mega Manectric Mega Raid in Pokemon GO.