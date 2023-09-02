Pokemon GO Mega Manectric raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO is bringing Mega Manectric back to Mega Raids. This creature's raid went live on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on September 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. If you have missed out on this Mega critter previously or want to accumulate Mega Energy for Manectric, this event is for you.

Since this entity is going to be featured in five-star Mega Raids, you can't have a leisurely walk in the park trying to defeat it. This is why you might want to know how you can counter this beast. Learning what to use against it will ensure you're prepared to counter everything Mega Manectric has to throw at you.

However, if you have high-level Pokemon to use against this beast in your account, or if you have a large number of people participating in the raid, you will not have too many problems taking down Mega Manectric.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about this raid boss. You will also learn about this creature’s moveset and weaknesses so you know everything it can hit you with.

What are the best monsters to counter Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO?

As an Electric-type critter, Mega Manectric is vulnerable to Ground-type Pokemon. However, it is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Flying

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Mega Manectric in raids include:

Primal Groudon

Mega Swampert

Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Gengar

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Sceptile

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Salamence

Garchomp

Shadow Garchomp

Excadrill

Mamoswine

Mega Blastoise

Mega Aerodactyl

Rhyperior

Landorus

Mega Banette

Mega Venusaur

Rhydon

Golurk

Krookodile

What are the best moves to beat Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO?

Since Mega Manectric is vulnerable to Ground-type critters, moves that are tied to this element will work best against this raid boss in GO.

The recommended moves to counter Mega Manectric in raids include:

Fast moves

Mud Slap

Mud Shot

Rock Throw

Dragon Breath

Vine Whip

Bug Bite

Fire Spin

Shadow Claw

Confusion

Bite

Charged moves

Precipice Blades

Earthquake

Blast Burn

Earth Power

High Horsepower

Brutal Swing

Drill Run

Hyper Beam

Foul Play

Origin Pulse

Frenzy Plant

Shadow Ball

Outrage

Psychic

Mega Manectric's moveset in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric comes with the following moves:

Fast moves

Charge Beam

Snarl

Charged moves

Wild Charge

Thunder

Flame Burst

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO

The catch CP of this raid boss can be found below:

Non-weather boosted catch CP: 1,134 to 1,337 at level 20

Weather-boosted catch CP: 1,417 TO 1,672 at level 25 under Rainy conditions.

Can Mega Manectric be shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you are lucky, you will be able to encounter a shiny variant of this creature in Mega Raids. If that doesn't happen, defeating Mega Manectric will allow you to catch it in its base form, Manectric.