Pokemon GO Karatana raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

By Raunak Bose
Modified Sep 01, 2023 10:43 GMT
Kartana gliing in the air
Kartana as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most recent Adventures Abound update for Pokemon GO has just arrived. It has come jam-packed with a lot of features, which include new creatures in five-star raids. From Friday, September 1, 2023, 10 am local time until Friday, September 8, 2023, 10 am local time, you will be able to fight Kartana and Celesteela in five-star raid encounters.

Additionally, from September 8, 2023, at 10 am local time, until September 16, 2023, at 10 am local time, these creatures will be temporarily accessible in various locations throughout the globe.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Kartana. We will also take a look at the moveset of this creature, so you can plan your raid tactics accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Kartana in Pokemon GO?

Being a Grass- and Steel-type critter, Kartana is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Kartana are as follows:

  • Fighting
  • Fire

Kartana is resistant to the following elemental typings:

  • Dragon
  • Water
  • Electric
  • Fairy
  • Normal
  • Poison
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Steel

Recommended counters to beat Kartana in raids:

  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Mega Charizard X
  • Mega Manectric
  • Mega Houndoom
  • Mega Salamence
  • Mega Alakazam
  • Mega Lopunny
  • Solgaleo
  • Victini
  • Emboar
  • Flareon
  • Infernape
  • Delphox
  • Reshiram
  • Hisuian Arcanine
  • Typhlosion
  • Pyroar
  • Heatran
  • Darmanitan
  • Volcarona
  • Chandelure
  • Moltres
  • Primal Groudon
  • Entei
  • Blaziken
  • Magmortar
  • Ho-Oh
  • Charizard
  • Salamence

What are the best moves to beat Kartana in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Kartana is vulnerable to Fire- and Fighting-type critters. So, you can counter this Pocket Monster best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Kartana in raids:

Fast moves:

  • Fire Fang
  • Fire Spin
  • Incinerate
  • Quick Attack
  • Low Kick
  • Counter
  • Mud Shot
  • Snarl

Charged moves:

  • Blast Burn
  • V-Create
  • Flamethrower
  • Sacred Fire
  • Fusion Flare
  • Fire Blast
  • Magma Storm
  • Overheat
  • Fire Punch

Kartana’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Kartana comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

  • Air Slash
  • Razor Leaf

Charged moves:

  • Leaf Blade
  • X-Scissor
  • Night Slash
  • Aerial Ace

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Kartana in Pokemon GO

Kartana will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 2,512 to 2,626 at level 25 with Sunny or Snowy weather boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 2,010 to 2,101 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Kartana in Pokemon GO?

It is possible to solo defeat this creature in the game. If you have high-level Fighting- and Fire-type creatures mentioned earlier in this article in your team, you will not face a lot of resistance from this Pokemon while battling it in five-star raids.

Can Kartana be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, a shiny variant of Kartana cannot be encountered in the game as of the writing of this article. If Niantic introduces a Shiny Kartana in the game, we will update you with the information.

