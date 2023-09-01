Pokemon GO Karatana raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The most recent Adventures Abound update for Pokemon GO has just arrived. It has come jam-packed with a lot of features, which include new creatures in five-star raids. From Friday, September 1, 2023, 10 am local time until Friday, September 8, 2023, 10 am local time, you will be able to fight Kartana and Celesteela in five-star raid encounters.

Additionally, from September 8, 2023, at 10 am local time, until September 16, 2023, at 10 am local time, these creatures will be temporarily accessible in various locations throughout the globe.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Kartana. We will also take a look at the moveset of this creature, so you can plan your raid tactics accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Kartana in Pokemon GO?

Being a Grass- and Steel-type critter, Kartana is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Kartana are as follows:

Fighting

Fire

Kartana is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Water

Electric

Fairy

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Kartana in raids:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Mega Manectric

Mega Houndoom

Mega Salamence

Mega Alakazam

Mega Lopunny

Solgaleo

Victini

Emboar

Flareon

Infernape

Delphox

Reshiram

Hisuian Arcanine

Typhlosion

Pyroar

Heatran

Darmanitan

Volcarona

Chandelure

Moltres

Primal Groudon

Entei

Blaziken

Magmortar

Ho-Oh

Charizard

Salamence

What are the best moves to beat Kartana in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Kartana is vulnerable to Fire- and Fighting-type critters. So, you can counter this Pocket Monster best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Kartana in raids:

Fast moves:

Fire Fang

Fire Spin

Incinerate

Quick Attack

Low Kick

Counter

Mud Shot

Snarl

Charged moves:

Blast Burn

V-Create

Flamethrower

Sacred Fire

Fusion Flare

Fire Blast

Magma Storm

Overheat

Fire Punch

Kartana’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Kartana comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Air Slash

Razor Leaf

Charged moves:

Leaf Blade

X-Scissor

Night Slash

Aerial Ace

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Kartana in Pokemon GO

Kartana will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,512 to 2,626 at level 25 with Sunny or Snowy weather boost

Non-weather boosted: 2,010 to 2,101 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Kartana in Pokemon GO?

It is possible to solo defeat this creature in the game. If you have high-level Fighting- and Fire-type creatures mentioned earlier in this article in your team, you will not face a lot of resistance from this Pokemon while battling it in five-star raids.

Can Kartana be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, a shiny variant of Kartana cannot be encountered in the game as of the writing of this article. If Niantic introduces a Shiny Kartana in the game, we will update you with the information.