Pokemon GO Karatana raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The most recent Adventures Abound update for Pokemon GO has just arrived. It has come jam-packed with a lot of features, which include new creatures in five-star raids. From Friday, September 1, 2023, 10 am local time until Friday, September 8, 2023, 10 am local time, you will be able to fight Kartana and Celesteela in five-star raid encounters.
Additionally, from September 8, 2023, at 10 am local time, until September 16, 2023, at 10 am local time, these creatures will be temporarily accessible in various locations throughout the globe.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Kartana. We will also take a look at the moveset of this creature, so you can plan your raid tactics accordingly.
What are the best monsters to counter Kartana in Pokemon GO?
Being a Grass- and Steel-type critter, Kartana is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Kartana are as follows:
- Fighting
- Fire
Kartana is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Water
- Electric
- Fairy
- Normal
- Poison
- Psychic
- Rock
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Kartana in raids:
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Lopunny
- Solgaleo
- Victini
- Emboar
- Flareon
- Infernape
- Delphox
- Reshiram
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Typhlosion
- Pyroar
- Heatran
- Darmanitan
- Volcarona
- Chandelure
- Moltres
- Primal Groudon
- Entei
- Blaziken
- Magmortar
- Ho-Oh
- Charizard
- Salamence
What are the best moves to beat Kartana in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Kartana is vulnerable to Fire- and Fighting-type critters. So, you can counter this Pocket Monster best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Kartana in raids:
Fast moves:
- Fire Fang
- Fire Spin
- Incinerate
- Quick Attack
- Low Kick
- Counter
- Mud Shot
- Snarl
Charged moves:
- Blast Burn
- V-Create
- Flamethrower
- Sacred Fire
- Fusion Flare
- Fire Blast
- Magma Storm
- Overheat
- Fire Punch
Kartana’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Kartana comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Air Slash
- Razor Leaf
Charged moves:
- Leaf Blade
- X-Scissor
- Night Slash
- Aerial Ace
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Kartana in Pokemon GO
Kartana will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,512 to 2,626 at level 25 with Sunny or Snowy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,010 to 2,101 at level 20
Can you solo defeat Kartana in Pokemon GO?
It is possible to solo defeat this creature in the game. If you have high-level Fighting- and Fire-type creatures mentioned earlier in this article in your team, you will not face a lot of resistance from this Pokemon while battling it in five-star raids.
Can Kartana be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Unfortunately, a shiny variant of Kartana cannot be encountered in the game as of the writing of this article. If Niantic introduces a Shiny Kartana in the game, we will update you with the information.