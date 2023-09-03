How to solo defeat Kartana in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

September 2023 in Pokemon GO is a gift that keeps giving. The Adventures Abound season kicked off at the beginning of the month and has brought back Kartana in five-star raids. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Ultra Beast will appear in raids daily between September 1 and 8, 2023. In a surprising turn of events, the Pocket Monster, which is usually region-locked, will also be appearing in the Southern Hemisphere from September 8 to 16, 2023.

Kartana is one of the most powerful attackers in Pokemon GO. Unfortunately, its extremely high offensive stats come at the cost of a frail defense and an almost non-existent bulk. Combine that with its elemental typing, the raid boss will succumb to a well-planned attack from a single trainer with high-level counters. This guide will help you figure out how to solo defeat Kartana in five-star raids.

How to defeat Kartana raid solo in Pokemon GO

Kartana in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before you know the critters that counter Kartana, it is important to know its type combination. This Ultra Beast is a Steel- and Grass-type Pokemon. This means that it only takes super effective damage from Fire- and Fighting-type attacks. Between the two, Fire-type attacks do double super effective damage to the critter.

As a five-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Kartana has a CP of 58102, but don't let this high number startle you. The number appears this inflated because of Kartana's insane Attack stat of 323. But it has a rather low Defense stat of 182 and a Stamina of only 139. Therefore, as long as you can tank a couple of hits from it, you should be able to take down Kartana in no time.

The best counters for raid boss Kartana are bulky Fire-type critters. Shadow Pokemon, despite their lowered defenses, shine thanks to their boosted attack. Your Pokemon must be level 40+ so that you can knock out Kartana before the raid timer runs out. The strongest counters to solo defeat Kartana are:

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Shadow Moltress with Fire Spin and Overheat

It is highly recommended that you take a Fire-type Mega Evolution while fighting Kartana in Pokemon GO raids. Not only they are powerful attackers, but these critters also give your team a damage bonus.

The best Mega Evolutions for this purpose are:

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Time is extremely precious when trying to take down a five-star raid boss in Pokemon GO on your own. Make sure to carry enough Max Revives for this fight so that you don't have to spend extra seconds reviving and healing your fainted Pokemon separately.

Following these tactics will increase your chances of defeating Kartana on your own. If you have the option to raid with a partner or a group, you should definitely take that opportunity. This will ensure that you don't lose a raid pass due to a failed attempt (unless you are in this for the bragging rights, of course).