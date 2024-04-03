How to get Kartana in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Kartana and its shiny form will be available to catch in Pokemon GO as soon as the Sizeable Surprises event goes live. This Grass and Steel-type Pokemon is a five-star raid feature but can only be captured by trainers from the Southern Hemisphere. Niantic has introduced the Drawn Sword Pokemon in the game via 5-star raids a few times. Its shiny form will also be available from the start of the Sizeable Surprises.
Origin Forme Palkia and Therian Landorus are great fighters to build the best team for Kartana. It has remarkable battle capabilities to face powerful Master League critters.
How to get Kartana in Pokemon GO
You have to win 5-star raids to get Kartana in Pokemon GO. It is a Steel and Grass-type Pokemon that is weak to Fire and Fighting-type moves. You can exploit this weakness to defeat the Ultra Beast.
Kartana raids will start on April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time and end on April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can use Fighting and Fire-type counters to take down the monster. It’s recommended that you team up with two Trainers to increase your chances of winning.
Here are some Pokemon that can deal significant damage to Kartana:
- Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Apex Shadow Ho-oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire
- Moltres or Volcarona with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
How to get Shiny Kartana in Pokemon GO
If you're lucky, you can get Shiny Kartana in Pokemon GO upon defeating its 5-star raids. The Shiny odds of Kartana in this raid is 1/20 per battle, meaning you have low chances of finding it. Since hunting down the Shiny form of the Drawn Sword Pokemon is challenging, you need to win more fights. Doing this means catching up to the Shiny rate, but the encounter isn’t guaranteed.
Pokemon GO Kartana: Stat distribution and moves
Kartana can access Bug, Dark, and Flying-type attacks but can’t use any Steel-type moves. It has an impressive stat spread with attack-focused power, as listed below:
- Max CP: 4156
- Attack: 323
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 139
- Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Air Slash
- Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace, Night Slash, X-Scissor, and Leaf Balde
- Best PvP moveset: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, and Night Slash
- Best PvE moveset: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
That covers the steps on how to get Kartana. Interested Trainers can check out the PvP and PvE guide with the best moveset and counters.