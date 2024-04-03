How to get Kartana in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Kartana and its shiny form will be available to catch in Pokemon GO as soon as the Sizeable Surprises event goes live. This Grass and Steel-type Pokemon is a five-star raid feature but can only be captured by trainers from the Southern Hemisphere. Niantic has introduced the Drawn Sword Pokemon in the game via 5-star raids a few times. Its shiny form will also be available from the start of the Sizeable Surprises.

Origin Forme Palkia and Therian Landorus are great fighters to build the best team for Kartana. It has remarkable battle capabilities to face powerful Master League critters.

How to get Kartana in Pokemon GO

The official cover art of the Sizeable Surprises (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You have to win 5-star raids to get Kartana in Pokemon GO. It is a Steel and Grass-type Pokemon that is weak to Fire and Fighting-type moves. You can exploit this weakness to defeat the Ultra Beast.

Kartana raids will start on April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time and end on April 12, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can use Fighting and Fire-type counters to take down the monster. It’s recommended that you team up with two Trainers to increase your chances of winning.

Here are some Pokemon that can deal significant damage to Kartana:

Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Apex Shadow Ho-oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire

Moltres or Volcarona with Fire Spin and Overheat

Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

How to get Shiny Kartana in Pokemon GO

Shiny Kartana (Image via TPC)

If you're lucky, you can get Shiny Kartana in Pokemon GO upon defeating its 5-star raids. The Shiny odds of Kartana in this raid is 1/20 per battle, meaning you have low chances of finding it. Since hunting down the Shiny form of the Drawn Sword Pokemon is challenging, you need to win more fights. Doing this means catching up to the Shiny rate, but the encounter isn’t guaranteed.

Pokemon GO Kartana: Stat distribution and moves

Kartana can access Bug, Dark, and Flying-type attacks but can’t use any Steel-type moves. It has an impressive stat spread with attack-focused power, as listed below:

Max CP: 4156

Attack: 323

Defense: 182

Stamina: 139

Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Air Slash

Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace, Night Slash, X-Scissor, and Leaf Balde

Best PvP moveset: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, and Night Slash

Best PvE moveset: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

That covers the steps on how to get Kartana. Interested Trainers can check out the PvP and PvE guide with the best moveset and counters.