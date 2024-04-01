5 best teams for Kartana in Pokemon GO

Kartana is an Ultra Beast in Pokemon GO with immense battle power, but if it’s teamed with the wrong unit, it cannot shine in GO battles. It is a dual Grass and Steel-type Pocket Monster, which is great at offense. However, the Drawn Sword Pokemon doesn’t boast impressive Defense and Stamina stats. You should note that it is double weak against Fire-type moves. Therefore, the safe bet is to create a team that can provide assurance and add strength.

In this list, we will look at five different units for Kartana in Pokemon GO. Since this Pokemon is picked for the Master League battle, the list will only detail Pokemon best suited for it.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five suitable units for Kartana in Pokemon GO

1) Kartana, Palkia (Origin), and Landorus (Therian)

Kartana, Palkia (Origin), and Landorus (Therian) (Image via TPC)

According to PvPoke statistics, Origin Forme Palkia, Therian Landorus, and Kartana rank #1, #3, and #159 in the Pokemon GO Master League, respectively.

This means the team has the game’s top meta critters in them. Palkia (Origin) is a Water and Dragon-type entity, and Landorus (Therian) is a dual Ground and Flying-type critter. We know about Kartana’s typing, and thanks to the unit’s overall typing, it resists 14 of 18 types.

The team must have the following PvP moveset:

Kartana’s PvP moveset : Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, and Night Slash

: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, and Night Slash Origin Forme Palkia’s PvP moveset : Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend

: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, and Spacial Rend Therian Landorus’s best PvP moveset: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm, and Stone Edge

Please note that if the suggested Pokemon cannot use their best PvP moveset, they cannot guarantee better results. Also, they should be assigned roles that fit them the most. While Palkia (Origin) is excellent at the Lead role, Landorus (Therian) is incredible at Switch, and Kartana is good at Closer.

2) Kartana, Zygarde (Complete), and Solgaleo

Kartana, Zygarde (Complete), and Solgaleo (Image via TPC)

Solgaleo and Complete Forme Zygarde are the two strongest Master League meta fighters. You can create a reliable unit for Kartana in Pokemon GO by teaming it up with them. While Kartana’s power focuses on Attack, Zygarde’s Complete Forme shows outstanding Stamina. Much to our surprise, Solgaleo boasts impressive offensive and defensive capabilities.

So, by learning about their roles in battles and their best PvP movesets, you can beat formidable foes.

Complete Zygarde’s PvP moveset: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, and Crunch

Dragon Tail, Earthquake, and Crunch Solgaleo’s PvP moveset: Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head

You must delegate fitting battle roles for Pokemon if you want a better outcome from Katana's team in Pokemon GO. Therefore, you should assign Zygarde (Complete) a Switch role, Solgaleo a Lead role, and Kartana a Closer role.

3) Kartana, Meloetta (Aria), and Reshiram

Kartana, Meloetta (Aria), and Reshiram (Image via TPC)

The third ideal unit for Kartana in Pokemon GO includes Aria Meloetta and Reshiram. These two are ferocious Master League meta fighters. On the one hand, Aria Meloetta is a dual Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon with access to both quick and high-damage output moves.

Reshiram, on the other hand, is also a dual Dragon and Fire-type Pokemon with serious attacks. Using their battle power, you can form a party to challenge trainers in the Master League.

Below are the PvP moveset of the teammates:

Aria Forme Meloetta’s PvP moveset : Quick Attack, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam

: Quick Attack, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam Reshiram’s PvP moveset: Dragon Breath, Fusion Flare, and Draco Meteor

If you want this Pokemon GO Kartana team to work properly, you’ll have to assign roles to them. Meloetta (Aria) should take the lead position. In the same way, Reshiram should be a Switch, and Kartana should assume the Closer role.

4) Kartana, Giratina (Altered), and Xerneas

Kartana, Giratina (Altered), and Xerneas (Image via TPC)

With the help of Altered Forme Giratina and Xerneas, you can build a powerful team for Kartana to face Pokemon GO Master League opponents. Both these fighters are feared Pocket Monsters in the league.

While Giratina (Altered) can provide a wide range of coverage against threats, Xerneas can land devastating Charged Attacks. This combined force has what it takes to support Kartana in battles.

Make sure you change the unit’s attacks to these PvP movesets:

Altered Giratina’s PvP moveset : Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Ancient Power

: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Ancient Power Xerneas’s PvP moveset: Geomancy, Close Combat, and Moonblast

Remember to use Giratina (Altered) as a Lead Pokemon to learn about the opponent’s playstyle and strategy. Xerneas steps into the battle as a Switch, and Kartana, best suited to entering at last, should be a Closer again.

5) Kartana, Dialga, and Lugia

Kartana, Dialga, and Lugia (Image via TPC)

This Kartana’s Master League team in Pokemon GO boasts two strongest critters: Dialga and Lugia. According to the PvPoke stats, Dialga ranks at number 30, and Lugia ranks at number 23. These fighters have tremendous battle capacity to tank hits from some of the GO Master League’s best teams.

As a group, they deliver highly consistent attacks, meaning they consistently deal massive damage to a wide variety of types.

Here are the PvP moves that the team must learn:

Dialga’s PvP moveset : Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor, and Iron Head

: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor, and Iron Head Lugia’s PvP moveset: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, and Aeroblast

Each Pokemon must be given their respective responsibility if you want to win battles with Kartana in Pokemon GO. So, open the fight with Dialga, send Lugia out as a Switch, and swap positions in the final phase with Kartana.