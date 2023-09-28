Pokemon GO Giratina (Altered) PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

One of the three main Legendaries from Generation IV, Giratina is a staple pick in Pokemon GO. The master of anti-matter was introduced in Niantic's mobile game back in October 2018 event during the Halloween event of the year. The critter had its shiny release the following year. Since then, it has appeared in 5-star raids many times. Some players might have also encountered the creature via trade.

Players with the Altered Forme of Giratina in their Pokemon GO collection might wonder what the best moveset for it in different situations is. This guide will elaborate on the critter's different uses as well as the best counters to it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with a * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

What moves can Giratina (Altered) learn in Pokemon GO

Giratina Altered Forme best moveset (Image via TPC)

In the Altered Forme, Giratina can use the following Fast Attacks:

Dragon Breath

Shadow Claw

The Charged Attacks that this Legendary Pocket Monster has access to are:

Ancient Power

Dragon Claw

Shadow Sneak

Shadow Force*

Before looking at the critter's best moveset in different situations, it is important to know its elemental type and stat distribution.

Giratina Altered Forme is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, which means it gets same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using moves of this type.

Gitatina is an extremely tanky creature and has a base 187 Attack, 225 Defense, and 284 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Giratina (Altered) in Pokemon GO

Giratina is not eligible for the Great League since it can be caught at a minimum of 1,931 CP from raids, and this format of trainer battles has a CP cap of 1,500.

Giratina Altered's best moveset in the Ultra League and Master League are as follows:

Ultra League

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak

Master League

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Ancient Power

Shadow Claw is the better of Giratina's two Fast Attack options since it generates energy at a faster rate. While Dragon Breath deals 4.8 damage per turn (DPT), Shadow Claw deals 3.6 DPT, but the latter generates 4 energy per turn (EPT) compared to Dragon Breath's 3 EPT.

With Shadow Claw, Giratina is able to exert more shield pressure on the opponent over the course of the battle. This is especially owing to Giratina's deep HP bar, which allows it to stick around on the field for a long time.

In both the Ultra and the Master League, Giratina's go-to Charged Attacks are extremely quick charging. This allows it to constantly threaten the opponent with significant amounts of chip damage. Combined with its bulky nature, this makes Giratina (Altered) one of the best picks in both formats.

Dragon Claw deals 60 damage at 35 energy. Shadow Sneaks deals 60 damage while consuming 45 energy. Lastly, Ancient Power also deals 60 damage at 45 energy.

Best PvE moveset for Giratina (Altered) in Pokemon GO

Having a relatively lower Attack stat, Giratina (Altered) might not be the best pick for Pokemon GO's gym battles or raids. You should consider using its Origin Forme here instead. That said, the following is its best moveset as a gym or raid attacker:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Shadow Force*

In Gyms and Raids, you should try to take advantage of Giratina as a Ghost-type attacker. In doing so, its signature move, Shadow Force, will come in handy since it deals a hefty 140 damage at 52.6 energy and has an incredible DPS stat of 88.4. Unless you caught Giratina during a special event, you must invest an Elite Charged TM to get this move.

Best counters to Giratina (Altered) in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Giratina (Altered) in the Ultra League are:

Walrein

Cresselia

Trevenant

Swampert

Tapu Fini

The best counters to Giratina (Altered) in the Master League are:

Dialga

Lugia

Groudon

Giratina (Origin)

Zekrom

