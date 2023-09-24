Pokemon GO Adventures Abound October 2023: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

With September drawing to a close, Niantic recently announced the fun and frolic that awaits Pokemon GO players in October 2023. The content roadmap for the next month has been fully revealed, and there are plenty of things to get excited about. Shiny Guzzlord, Shadow Moltres, and more will arrive next month in Niantic's popular AR title.

So what lies ahead in October 2023?

Shiny Guzzlord, Harvest Festival, Halloween 2023, and more await in October 2023 for Pokemon GO trainers

The officially revealed content roadmap for October 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events October 2023

Out to Play - September 27 to October 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

??? - October 5 to October 9 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

GO Battle Weekend - October 7 to October 8 (Starts at 12 am local time and ends at 11.59 pm local time).

Harvest Festival - October 12 to October 17 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Community Day - October 15 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time).

Incense Day - October 21 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time).

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 - October 19 to October 26 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time).

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part II + Team GO Rocket Takeover - October 26 to October 31 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time.

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Slowpoke [shiny encounter will be available] - October 3 (2x Transfer Candy).

Shroomish [shiny encounter will be available] - October 10 (2x Evolution XP).

Pumpkaboo [shiny encounter will be available] - October 17 (2x Catch Stardust).

Phantump - October 24 (2x Catch XP).

Yamask [shiny encounter will be available] - October 31 (2x Catch Candy).

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Raikou [shiny encounter will be available] || Entei [shiny encounter will be available] || Suicune [shiny encounter will be available] - October 4.

Guzzlord [shiny encounter will be available] - October 11.

Guzzlord [shiny encounter will be available] - October 18.

Darkrai [shiny encounter will be available] - October 25.

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Raikou [shiny encounter will be available] || Entei [shiny encounter will be available] || Suicune [shiny encounter will be available] - September 23 to October 6.

Guzzlord [shiny encounter will be available] - October 6 to October 20.

Darkrai [shiny encounter will be available] - October 20 to November 3.

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Gardevoir [shiny encounter will be available] - September 16 to October 6.

Mega Gengar [shiny encounter will be available] - October 6 to October 20.

Mega Banette [shiny encounter will be available] - October 20 to November 3.

Shadow Moltres in Shadow Raids during weekends.

Adventures Abound Special Research

Choose your Paldean partner Pokemon! - Can be claimed for free from Tuesday, September 5, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9.59 am local time.

Timed Investigation: Master Ball

Complete the Timed Investigation by Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8 pm local time to get a Master Ball.

Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcases in October 2023

Growlithe & Hisuian Growlithe - September 30 to October 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

??? - October 5 to October 9 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

??? - October 12 to October 13 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Timburr & Conkeldurr - October 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Pumpkaboo & Gourgeist - October 16 to October 17 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Shuppet & Banette - October 20 to October 22 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

??? - October 23 to October 25 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Phantump - October 26 to October 28 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Gastly & Gengar - October 29 to October 31 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Research Breakthrough encounters (Starts on September 1 at 1 pm PDT and ends on December 1 at 1 pm PDT)

Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny encounter will be available].

Larvitar [shiny encounter will be available].

Sableye [shiny encounter will be available].

Bagon [shiny encounter will be available].

Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available].

Goomy [shiny encounter will be available].

While not much is known about the upcoming events of October 2023, trainers can learn more about Out to Play in our guide.