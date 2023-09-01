Pokemon GO Adventures Abound September 2023: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

With the beginning of September 1, Season 12 Adventures Abound is now online in Pokemon GO. That means a whole new month of content, along with exciting events, regular Spotlight Hours, bonuses, and more. Gen IX Paldea Starters are also set to debut soon, and players are eager to meet their new adorable buddies and their formidable evolutions.

So, how do the upcoming few weeks look for Pokemon GO trainers?

A Paldean Adventure, PokeStop Showcases, and more await Pokemon GO players in September 2023

Expand Tweet

The officially revealed content roadmap for September 2023 is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events September 2023

Community Day Classic - September 2 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

A Paldean Adventure - September 5 to September 10 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Ultra Unlock: Paldea - September 10 to September 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Oddish Research Day - September 17 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Psychic Spectacular - September 20 to September 24 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Community Day - September 23 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Out to Play - September 27 to October 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Azurill Hatch Day - September 30 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Wooper [shiny encounter will be available] - September 5 (2x Evolution XP)

Mankey [shiny encounter will be available] - September 12 (2x Catch Candy)

Girafarig [shiny encounter will be available] - September 19 (2x Catch XP)

Growlithe [shiny encounter will be available] - September 26 (2x Catch Stardust)

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Kartana Northern Hemisphere || Celesteela Southern Hemisphere - September 6

Kartana Southern Hemisphere || Celesteela Northern Hemisphere - September 13

Genesect (Burn Drive) [shiny encounter will be available] - September 20

Raikou [shiny encounter will be available] || Entei [shiny encounter will be available] || Suicune [shiny encounter will be available] - September 27

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Kartana Northern Hemisphere || Celesteela Southern Hemisphere - September 1 to September 8

Kartana Southern Hemisphere || Celesteela Northern Hemisphere - September 8 to September 16

Genesect (Burn Drive) [shiny encounter will be available] - September 16 to October 23

Raikou [shiny encounter will be available] || Entei [shiny encounter will be available] || Suicune [shiny encounter will be available] - September 23 to October 6

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega GManectric [shiny encounter will be available] - September 1 to September 16

Mega Gardevoir [shiny encounter will be available] - September 16 to October 6

Adventures Abound Special Research

Choose your Paldean partner Pokemon! - Can be claimed for free from Tuesday, September 5, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9.59 am local time.

Timed Investigation: Master Ball

Complete the Timed Investigation by Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8 pm local time to get a Master Ball.

Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcases in September 2023

Charmander - September 2 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Charizard - September 2 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Lechonk - September 5 to September 9 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Nymble - September 10 to September 13 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Pawmi - September 14 to September 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Oddish - September 17 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Spoink - September 20 to September 22 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Grubbin - September 23 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Vikavolt - September 23 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Growlithe - September 29 to September 29 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Hisuian Growlith - September 30 to October 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time

Research Breakthrough encounters (Starts on September 1 at 1 pm PDT and ends on December 1 at 1 pm PDT)

Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny encounter will be available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter will be available]

Sableye [shiny encounter will be available]

Bagon [shiny encounter will be available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy [shiny encounter will be available]

Expand Tweet

Pokemon GO trainers can check out the already-announced details for the events in our A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea guides.