Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea - Paldean debuts, Unown global raid spawns, schedule, bonus, and more

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea event has finally been announced for the mobile AR title, with trainers worldwide getting to peruse everything offered. The event was hinted at during the GO Fest 2023 Global festivities when players worked towards Ultra Unlock bonuses. The upcoming event will see numerous Paldea Pokemon debuts, Unown global spawns in raids, Timed Research, bonuses, and more.

The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event will go live in Pokemon GO on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time and will continue till Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. local time. This provides trainers with ample time to capture and enjoy everything that will be on offer.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea Pokemon debuts

The following Paldea Pokemon will be debuting in the mobile AR title with the upcoming event:

Nymble

Lokix (Use 50 Nymble Candy to evolve Nymble into Lokix).

Pawmi

Pawmo (Use 25 Pawmi Candy to evolve Pawmi into Pawmo).

Pawmot (Use 100 Nymble Candy to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot after walking 25 km with Pawmo as a buddy).

Bombirdier (Shiny Bombirdier will also make its debut at the same time).

Frigibax [will be available as 10km egg hatch after event concludes]

Arctibax (Use 25 Frigibax Candy to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax).

Baxcalibur (Use 100 Frigibax Candy to evolve Arctibax into Baxcalibur).

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea event bonuses

The event bonuses for the upcoming occasion are as follows:

Roaming Form Gimmighoul won't appear at Golden PokeStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn't used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokeStop!

PokeStops may turn gold without a Golden Lure Module.

4× XP for catching Pokémon.

4× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

The shiny variants of the following pocket monsters will be more likely to appear during the event:

Hoppip

Houndour

Buizel

Fletchling

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea wild encounters

The following pocket monsters will appear in the wild with an increased spawn rate during the event:

Hoppip [shiny encounter will be available]

Houndour [shiny encounter will be available]

Buizel [shiny encounter will be available]

Fletchling [shiny encounter will be available]

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk [shiny encounter will be available]

Nymble

Pawmi

Frigibax (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea raid bosses

The following raid bosses will be available during the event:

One-star Raids

Unown A [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown D [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown E [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown L [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown P [shiny encounter will be available]

Three-star Raids

Turtonator [shiny encounter will be available]

Kleavor [shiny encounter will be available]

Bombirdier [shiny encounter will be available]

Five-star Raids (September 1 to September 8)

Southern Hemisphere - Celesteela

Northern Hemisphere - Kartana

Five-star Raids (September 8 to September 16)

Southern Hemisphere - Kartana

Northern Hemisphere - Celesteela

Mega Raids

Mega Manectric [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea 7km egg hatches

The following pocket monsters will be available from 7km eggs during the event:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea Timed Research bonus and paid Timed Research

The official announcement revealed that the Lechonk Timed Research encounter from A Paldea Adventure event will be available during Ultra Unlock: Paldea. Lechonk is a Gen IX pocket monster making its debut in the new season. Its shiny variant will also be available along with it.

Trainers can get their hands on an event-exclusive Timed Research by purchasing its ticket worth US$5 or the equivalent in players' local currency. The following rewards for completing the same have been revealed:

Two encounters with Pawmi.

Pawmi Backpack avatar item.

Three Rare Candy.

One Incubator.

10 Silver Pinap Berries.

921 Stardust.

9210 XP.

Tickets for this will be available in-game in the shop till September 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. local time. Trainers must complete the tasks and claim the rewards before they expire on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. local time.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea PokeStop Showcases, Field Research encounters, and Avatar items

The avatar item available during the occasion will be available from September 13, 2023, celebrating the launch of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are as follows:

Paldea Set (Kitakami)

Paldea Backpack (Kitakami)

Paldea Sandals (Kitakami)

New Paldea-themed avatar set incoming (Image via Pokemon GO)

Players can participate in PokeStop Showcases with either Pawmi or Nymble during the upcoming event. The event-themed Field Research task encounter for the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event is Pawmi.