What are PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon GO?

After being tested over the past month, PokeStop Showcases have finally been added to the global client of Pokemon GO. Trainers around the world can now participate in this unique feature at select PokeStops near them. The feature debuted with the 7th Anniversary Party update, which is slowly coming online region-wise and marks the return of the elusive Shiny Mew.

The official announcement hypes up PokeStop Showcases, stating:

"Throughout all your adventures and travels, you probably have quite a few Pokémon that are particularly special. Maybe it’s a massive Snorlax or an itty-bitty Morelull. And have you ever wanted to show off those extra-special favorites? Now you can!"

How to use PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon GO

Trainers will first have to find a PokeStop that is hosting a PokeStop Showcase, as not all of them will have the new feature all the time. Selected PokeStops will have an icon above them on the map. Once trainers have found one, they can choose to enter their pocket monster into the said time-limited event.

Before a pocket monster is entered, the icon will be green. Players can tap on the PokeStop and then the "Showcase" option to enter their choice. This will turn the icon purple. Unlike Gyms, entered Pokemon can be traded, transferred, form changed, or evolved.

However, a pocket monster can participate in only one at a time. At any given moment, a PokeStop Showcase can host up to 200 Pokemon. Trainers can choose to switch their entered creature with another eligible option, even remotely.

The pocket monster will compete against other trainers' Pokemon that have also been added to the Showcase. They will be ranked based on factors like their size.

Once the PokeStop Showcase is over, trainers will be rewarded based on their pocket monster's rank. Rewards can be claimed from both the Today View after the Showcase ends or the PokeStop. The icon will be orange until players claim their rewards. These include Stardust, XP, and other in-game items.

Furthermore, players who had the top Pokemon will earn a medal. The top three will likely earn in-game resources like Incubators, Star Pieces, and more.

Trainers need to keep in mind that only a handful of pocket monsters will be allowed for a PokeStop Showcase. The list of eligible creatures will be decided from those that are available in the current event in Pokemon GO.

In essence, PokeStop Showcase is similar to Pokemon Contest. The latter is an integral part of the mainline video game series and contrasts the normal Pokemon Battles. According to Bulbapedia, participating pocket monsters are judged based on their conditions and the effects of their moves.

When is the first PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon GO?

The first PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon GO will take place with the 7th Anniversary Party event. The featured pocket monster for the occasion is Squirtle, Pokemon No. 0007.

Trainers will be able to measure up their Squirtle's size with others'. For those unaware, the Tiny Turtle Pokemon will feature in the spotlight during the upcoming Community Day Classic event for July 2023 later this week.

The 7th Anniversary Party event is scheduled to come online on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This provides trainers with enough time to try out the newly introduced feature.

For those who are unable to, fret not. Niantic revealed that there are future Showcases in store, which will be revealed later on. They will be available throughout the season, and players will likely see another one by the time of GO Fest 2023.

