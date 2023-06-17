New Pokemon GO PokeStop feature being tested in select locations

Niantic is testing a brand-new feature in Pokemon GO that will bring new innovations to how players interact with PokeStops. The new feature is called Showcase and is currently in its testing period, with players in New Zealand having early access to it. The developer took to Twitter on June 16 to confirm that they were testing this new feature at select PokeStops for a limited time.

What is Pokemon GO's new Showcase PokeStop feature?

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers in New Zealand, you'll be able to experience a new feature at select PokéStops for a limited time. Enter your Pokémon and see how they rank compared to other Trainers' Pokémon. Trainers in New Zealand, you'll be able to experience a new feature at select PokéStops for a limited time. Enter your Pokémon and see how they rank compared to other Trainers' Pokémon.

The idea for the new Showcase feature in PokeStops was first introduced to the public at the 2023 Summer Game Fest, where those attending the event in-person even got to try it out. This has now been made available for players in New Zealand to try out so that the developer can make necessary changes before it releases the new feature for the game's player base across the world. The feature is live in that region, and no end date has been mentioned for the testing period.

It appears that Showcase will work somewhat similarly to how Pokemon Contests operate in the main series games and the anime, where Pocket Monsters are judged and ranked on their appearance.

There have not yet been any official declarations about what the exact rules of Showcase are going to be. However, it appears that there will be a set criterion on which Pocket Monsters will be judged and the designated PokeStop. Players will have to choose a critter from their collection that they feel would fit the criteria the best and enter it into the competition.

It also appears that Showcases in Pokemon GO will last for a fixed amount of time at a given PokeStop, during which players can make their respective entries. They will also be able to check how their critter ranks compared to the competition and will be able to switch out for some other representative while entry to the Showcase is still active.

Once the timer runs out, there will be a final list of winners that will be declared. This will consist of the top three performers in the particular Showcase. All participants will receive rewards based on their rank. So far, these rewards have been quite fulfilling. Players have reported that they received Stardust, Golden Razz Berries, Incubators, and more.

Niantic has not announced when Showcase will be made available in Pokemon GO for the rest of the world. Given how the company operates, you can expect the new PokeStop mechanic to appear soon alongside a new in-game event. Another new Pokemon GO feature that has been teased is Route Creation. However, unlike Showcase, the company is completely silent on that matter.

