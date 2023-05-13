Summer Game Fest 2023: All confirmed partners as of now

As we gear up for the prestigious Summer Game Fest 2023, the organizers have revealed 40+ names of partners who will be showcasing at this year's event. The list is incomplete for now, with more names set to be added before this year's fest begins. The present crop of revealed partners includes industry stalwarts like Bandai Namco, Capcom, Ubisoft, and more.
For those unaware, Summer Game Fest is an annual event of much pomp and fanfare. It provides a stage for the works of numerous publishers and developers. The event began in 2020 after that year's E3 and Gamescom were canceled. It is hosted by Geoff Keigley, who also hosts The Game Awards.
Summer Game Fest 2023 is chock-a-block with exciting partners
For now, the following names have been revealed for Summer Game Fest 2023:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna
- Bandai Namco
- Behavior
- Capcom
- CD Projekt RED
- Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox
- Grinding Gear Games
- Hoyoverse
- KABAM
- Larian Studios
- Infinite Level
- Magic The Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach
- Paradox Interactive
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Smilegate Entertainment
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros
- Xbox
The official partner announcement also assured fans that this list is incomplete and that more names will be added soon. We will update the list as soon as more information is available.
For now, the current crop of partners contains several exciting names, with the community surely speculating what they will showcase at the upcoming summer extravaganza.
When is the Summer Game Fest 2023 taking place?
This year's event is scheduled to be held on June 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT // 3 pm EDT // 8:00 pm BST. For the first time ever, it will be held in front of a live audience at YouTube Theater in LA. The entire schedule revealed up till now is as follows:
- June 8 (12:00 pm PDT // 3:00 pm EDT) - Summer Game Fest
- June 8 (5:00 pm EDT // 2:00 pm PDT) - Double Fine and iam8bit Day of the Devs
- June 11 (1:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT) - Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct
- June 12 (1:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT) - Ubisofy Showcase
Where to watch Summer Game Fest 2023
Thankfully for fans worldwide, Summer Game Fest 2023 is available for free across multiple livestreaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and Steam. Its official website also revealed that it will be hosting live screenings of the showcase event.