Summer Game Fest 2023: All confirmed partners as of now

As we gear up for the prestigious Summer Game Fest 2023, the organizers have revealed 40+ names of partners who will be showcasing at this year's event. The list is incomplete for now, with more names set to be added before this year's fest begins. The present crop of revealed partners includes industry stalwarts like Bandai Namco, Capcom, Ubisoft, and more.

For those unaware, Summer Game Fest is an annual event of much pomp and fanfare. It provides a stage for the works of numerous publishers and developers. The event began in 2020 after that year's E3 and Gamescom were canceled. It is hosted by Geoff Keigley, who also hosts The Game Awards.

Summer Game Fest 2023 is chock-a-block with exciting partners

For now, the following names have been revealed for Summer Game Fest 2023:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna

Bandai Namco

Behavior

Capcom

CD Projekt RED

Devolver

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox

Grinding Gear Games

Hoyoverse

KABAM

Larian Studios

Infinite Level

Magic The Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros

Xbox

The official partner announcement also assured fans that this list is incomplete and that more names will be added soon. We will update the list as soon as more information is available.

For now, the current crop of partners contains several exciting names, with the community surely speculating what they will showcase at the upcoming summer extravaganza.

When is the Summer Game Fest 2023 taking place?

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



This year's event is scheduled to be held on June 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT // 3 pm EDT // 8:00 pm BST. For the first time ever, it will be held in front of a live audience at YouTube Theater in LA. The entire schedule revealed up till now is as follows:

June 8 (12:00 pm PDT // 3:00 pm EDT) - Summer Game Fest

June 8 (5:00 pm EDT // 2:00 pm PDT) - Double Fine and iam8bit Day of the Devs

June 11 (1:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT) - Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct

June 12 (1:00 pm EDT // 10:00 am PDT) - Ubisofy Showcase

Where to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Thankfully for fans worldwide, Summer Game Fest 2023 is available for free across multiple livestreaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and Steam. Its official website also revealed that it will be hosting live screenings of the showcase event.

