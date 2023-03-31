Following an official announcement from Xbox Gaming Marketing's General Manager, Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct 2023 will officially be held on June 11, 2023. With the cancelation of E3, many developers and publishers are either making their way to Summer Game Fest 2023 or are hosting their own events.

Fans from around the world are expecting a lot from both the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct event. In general, numerous gamers are eagerly waiting for Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi action role-playing game. Officially announced back in 2018, the game is yet to go live and players are excited to try out the title for themselves.

Where to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct 2023

Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U @aarongreenberg 🏼‍♂️ U Save The Date: June 11th we have a DOUBLE FEATURE planned with our Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct. Excited to see the work our studios and partner teams are doing to bring this to life! Fan Art By: @klobrille 🏼‍♂️ Save The Date: June 11th we have a DOUBLE FEATURE planned with our Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct. Excited to see the work our studios and partner teams are doing to bring this to life! Fan Art By: @klobrille 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U https://t.co/nEKeDSAmi5

To watch the event, all players need to do is head over to Xbox and Bethesda's official Twitch and YouTube channels on June 11. Although the company hasn't announced a specific time yet, more information about the timings should be available as the event dates get closer.

As of now, it's difficult to guess what games will be showcased in the Xbox Games Showcase. Nevertheless, fans can certainly expect to see brand new titles being unveiled at the event. Not only that, they could also showcase other video games that would be available on the Game Pass on the very same day that they go live.

What to expect from Starfield Direct?

Starfield @StarfieldGame For all, into the starfield For all, into the starfield 🚀 https://t.co/i9Ppie7dV0

Given that the release date has already been announced, it's hard to predict what to expect from this event. The developers might just end up announcing the different editions of Starfield, along with some more gameplay footage. Not only that, the developers could announce some DLCs, but that's slightly unlikely, considering that the game hasn't even gone live yet.

As for Starfield, it's widely believed that the game will support community-created mods, with the developers very likely to elaborate on the modding aspect as well. Overall, fans can expect a deep dive into the title at the Starfield Direct event. It's one of the most anticipated titles of the year, and gamers from around the world will be looking forward to more information about it.

The month of June is turning out to be really interesting, with the Summer Game Fest preceding the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct. While many titles are expected to be showcased during the month of June, even more could be announced. Despite E3 being canceled, gamers and video game fans won't be deprived of their year's worth of gaming goodness!

