Starfield Mantis Quest walkthrough: Floor puzzle, legendary ship, Mantis gear, and more

Bethesda's Starfield is first and foremost a NASA-punk game about space exploration. Whether you are roleplaying as a seedy space pirate or a smooth-talking good samaritan, every captain needs his trusty ship. Thankfully, you can get your hands on one of the finest ships in the game free of cost by doing a relatively straightforward side quest very early on.

The Mantis side quest is a miscellaneous one that you are supposed to stumble across at random, as the key item to start it can drop from any rogue Spacer. The item in question, a data-slate called "Secret Outpost!," is an almost guaranteed drop if you clear out the Nova Galactic Spacestation. Picking up this item automatically adds the quest to your log.

If you read the "Secret Outpost!" note, it will direct you to the outpost in question, which is located on the Denebola I-b planet in the Denebola system. Fast-travelling to these co-ordinates takes you to the secret base with the "once in a lifetime opportunity," that is, the legendary Mantis gear and ship.

Starfield Mantis side quest floor puzzle solution

The quest does not require you to pick up the notes if you know the answer to the puzzle (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

This base in Starfield's Mantis side quest will have a number of Spacer grunts ranging from levels 8 to 15, and a lvl 20-25 Class A robot. Even if you are underleveled, a companion with the addendum of a few well-placed explosives will generally loosen them up. Killing the Spacers en route to the basement will drop a number of voice notes and data slates.

Related to the lore of the Voclaine clan, these notes tell the story of the "Mantis Lair" as it came to be, as well as the loot you get here. Entering the base, follow the quest marker due north eventually find a computer you can hack with the Digipick to disable a number of turrets.

Nearing the passage towards the basement proper, you will find an unarmed character called Livvey, who reveals the nature of the puzzle that lies ahead. Picking up the data slate "Sic Semper Tyrannis" will also reveal the solution to this puzzle. Simply put, you need to spell out "Tyrannis" as you trigger the pressure plates.

The Razorleaf ship is one of Starfield's finest space-travelling vessels you can find in the early game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Unlock this puzzle and proceed to the next room, where you will have to deal with a Mark III Turret that will open fire no matter what you do. Past this point, you can take the elevator to the Lair of the Mantis and explore it at your own pace. The quest marker to the right leads you to the Razorleaf ship.

Triggering the Starship Lift Controls will raise the ship back to the surface, where you can add it to your own fleet in Starfield.

Starfield Mantis armor set location guide

The Mantis armor set in Starfield provides great stats for the early game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Starfield Mantis armor set involves three pieces:

Mechanized Mantis Spacesuit

Mirrored Mantis Pack

Sensor-chipped Mantis Space Helmet

Note that these armor pieces can also have different randomized prefixes and stats in your playthrough. After entering the Lair of the Mantis' basement area, having the Starfield Mantis quest active will show you two waypoints as discussed.

The waypoint directly to the left of the entrance will take you to a living area with a mannequin that has the entire Mantis set on it. If you previously disabled all the turrets, you can freely grab all the gear from here. There is also an armor modding table right next to it, in case you want to add some further flair to it right off the bat.