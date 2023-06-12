5 major features worth looking forward to in Starfield

Starfield is one of Bethesda's most ambitious games, and fans are waiting with bated breath for it to arrive. The recent Xbox Games Showcase featured a Starfield Direct segment that detailed what to expect in this space exploration title. Fans were delighted to know the game is on track to release on September 6, 2023.

While it has been known that Starfield will allow players to take flight using a variety of ships, the extensive ship customization is a cherry on top. Various other aspects and features are liable to excite space exploration fans and RPG enthusiasts alike.

Crew members and four other exciting features to look forward to in Starfield

1) Extensive ship customization

Bethesda Game Studios

Fully customize your ship's systems, modules, look, and layout

🧍 Hire a crew

Explore!



🏙️ Buy, sell... steal? your ship
🔧 Fully customize your ship's systems, modules, look, and layout
🧍 Hire a crew
🚀 Explore!

Starfield amazed many gamers when it was revealed that they could pilot a ship and explore space. Fans can rejoice as the game offers many provisions to customize the ship to their heart's content. One can not only buy and trade ships but can also steal them.

The game will comprise several spaceports with a technician with which players can interact and purchase upgrades. Fans can customize the ship according to their preferred playstyle, keeping it sleeker or bulkier if they wish to transport cargo. One can even change the color and tweak various options for the desired look.

2) Resource gathering and exploring planets

When not engaged in aerial battles, players can take a break and land on any planet they choose. One can refer to the comprehensive star map to see the types of resources it possesses along with various atmospheric conditions associated with it. Like Fallout 4, fans can play Starfield in the third person or use a first-person perspective.

Players can explore their favorite planets at their own pace and engage in resource gathering. One can look for varied flora and fauna on each planet while soaking in scenic landscapes. Some creatures can be hostile, though, and in instances when one encounters them, the game comprises a healthy variety of weapons to deal with them.

3) Ship combat and space exploration

While one can cruise through space at their own pace, it might get boring for some. Fans need not worry as the space won't be populated only with asteroid fields and other debris but also with enemies who can be engaged in combat. Players can resort to the Targeting Control Systems skill, which enables them to target the weak spots of an enemy ship.

One must remember to collect the loot once the enemy ship is destroyed. Furthermore, players can go one step further and board certain ships. Enemies can be defeated using combat, upon which one can even pilot the ship. Fans inclined to collect the enemy ships can add the stolen ones to their fleet.

4) Crew Members

Bethesda Game Studios

Space can be lonely. Build up your crew with characters you like. You never know when they may come in handy. #Starfield

Players won't be alone in their journey as Starfield consists of many companions who can serve as crew members on the ship and the outposts. This is a fantastic feature to look out for, as they can also aid players during on-foot exploration sections. Each companion has their own unique set of skills that can be leveraged in all situations.

Some crew members players can expect to see on their ships are Sam Coe, Sarah Morgan, Barret, and more. As is the tradition with most Bethesda games, fans can even partake in various quests associated with each of them that will flesh out their story further.

5) Base building

Bethesda Game Studios



Assign Crew and Companions

Set up Extractors to harvest resources

Establish cargo links to move resources between outposts

Add crafting and research stations



Set up your home amongst the stars.
🔧 Assign Crew and Companions
🔧 Set up Extractors to harvest resources
🔧 Establish cargo links to move resources between outposts
🔧 Add crafting and research stations

Avid explorers are bound to come across scenic landscapes on several planets in the game, and they can set a base on their favorite spot. One can even build structures to stay within them. Crew members can be assigned to manage the outpost, and one can have extractor machines that drill for resources in the player's absence.

Fans can use a top-down camera angle while building the base to get an eagle-eye view of the layout or opt for a standard on-foot perspective to place the structures. From what can be gathered from the deep dive video, the game also offers many different interiors, which can further elevate Starfield's base-building experience.

The features above are merely the tip of the iceberg, as many other aspects of Starfield are worth looking out for. The story and the interaction with varied, intriguing characters are also major highlights of this new universe crafted by Bethesda.

