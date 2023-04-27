Minecraft allows players to spread the wings of their imagination and build beautiful monuments, palaces, mansions, and more. The game's developer, Mojang Studios, has introduced hundreds of building blocks to give players the freedom to research and build tall structures. Of all the building blocks, wood is the most basic and used block in the game.

Wooden buildings can be built quickly, and despite their simplicity, wooden structures have never stopped being popular in the Minecraft community. Players use wood blocks vigorously in ancient, medieval, and modern builds for their esthetic beauty.

Here are five wooden structures that can be built early in the game.

5 aesthetic wooden establishments for Minecraft beginners

1) Survival home

A cozy home by the sea looks beautiful (Image via Spectre Raider)

Introduced in a world ruled by zombies, bows, arrow-wielding skeletons, creepers, and poisonous spiders, the player's instinct is to build a safe and cozy house. Doubtlessly, the wood block is the best resource for an early survival house. As the world of Minecraft is full of vast forests, collecting wood will not be a problem.

A double-storied wooden house will be a fast and fashionable solution to the persistent zombie problem. Oak and birch will be the main wood blocks for construction. You may add a lounge, large balconies, and a study room with many bookshelves. Dark oak and spruce wood-made furniture adorn the interior. A terraced garden will also enhance the beauty of the house.

2) An estate

A well-protected mansion to fight off the hostile mobs ( Image via Spectre Raider)

An old estate in a sprawling green valley enhances the beauty of the Minecraft world. The sizeable mansion needs a couple of servant quarters, a stable for horses, a flower garden, a horse-drawn carriage, and an underground cellar. Though the game has many building blocks, wood will be the most important block to build all these structures quickly.

While stripped birch logs suit the mansion walls, dark oak logs would be ideal for the roof. The servant's quarters, built with oak planks on the fringes, will look good. A masterful mix of orange and black colors using stripped acacia and dark oak logs will enhance the esthetic beauty of the horse-drawn carriage.

3) A rustic barn

A barn will essentially complement the rustic world in Minecraft (Image via Spectre Raider)

Planning and designing an esthetically beautiful barn in Minecraft is a pleasant task. This wooden structure requires only dark oak wood, oak wood, and acacia wood. You can choose dark oak wood for the roof and erect the walls with dark orange-colored acacia planks that complement the dark brown-colored ceiling.

You may also prefer to set up a hen house, some sheep pen, and a pig sty around the barn to give it a rounded look. Experiment with different wood blocks to raise all these small buildings. A pond and some trees will enhance the beauty of this barn. Finally, fence the area to keep off all the threats and hostile mobs in the vicinity.

4) Windmill

An old windmill in Minecraft (Image via Spectre Raider)

Windmills have been a part of civilization for a long time. It is such a glorious and beautiful creation of science that even a child would fancy making a paper windmill. For ages, many windmills have been constructed all over the world. Minecraft players can also build one in the game with wooden blocks.

Wooden windmills go well with medieval-themed civilizations. Many players build this beautiful, simple building with plenty of dark oak wood, spruce, and birchwood. You can construct a lofty millhouse with either spruce or dark oak planks and rotors with stripped birch wood. Add floors and balconies to give it a wholesome appearance.

5) Old wooden ship

An abandoned ship made of wood (Image via Spectre Raider)

Boats and ships have played a crucial role in enriching civilizations. Man has managed to tame the violent sea with tall and beautiful vessels. These massive human creations never fail to impress with their marvelous designs, and many players also fancy designing tall ships in Minecraft.

You must choose a ship design to determine which wood blocks must be used. While Dark Oaks is best suited for the hull, a comparatively bright spruce looks beautiful as a keel. Bright oak and birch will grace the captain's cabin. You may also add many decorations and rooms to the ship per your tastes.

Poll : 0 votes