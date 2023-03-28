5 best Minecraft windmill designs in 2023

Minecraft is an amazing game for people who like to build things. Whether it's houses, castles, or entire cities, the title allows you to create almost anything and share what you've built with other players on the same server.

If you're in the mood to build something that will add value to your world without investing a significant amount of time, you've come to the right place. This article lists five great windmill builds, ranging from very simple designs to unique creations. Whether you're an experienced builder or just starting, there's something for everyone on this list.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft windmills make for astonishing structures

1) Simple Windmill

The Simple Windmill is a great choice for beginners because it is simple to construct and can be built in any biome and on any surface. It can also be built at any height, and would look great in almost any setting, such as next to a farm, or even a gigantic mansion build.

The simple design makes this type of windmill ideal for anyone who wants something quick and easy to build without sacrificing performance or aesthetics. Players who are playing on a survival server can easily build this since it's made entirely of wood. This build was made by the Minecraft YouTuber Nanaroid.

2) Normal Windmill

The normal windmill is another simple design. It's not as easy to make as the last build on this list, as it only requires a few extra blocks, such as wool, cobblestone, and concrete. The blades of the windmill are made of wool and look extremely amazing with fences outlining them.

This windmill is pretty big, so it's a great build to use as a landmark as it will be easy to see from almost anywhere around your world. The incredible tutorial was made by Minecraft YouTuber Fresh Joy.

3) Large Rustic Windmill

The Large Rustic Windmill is the best Minecraft windmill design. It features a huge base and an impressively tall tower that could even serve as a living space. Any player interested in this build should definitely try building it on a creative server to see what they think of it.

This Minecraft build video tutorial was made by YouTuber WalkTheWaffle, who did an incredible job walking through the building steps and showing off the build for those interested in it. The rustic look on this build is truly incredible, and if that's the type of thing that interests you, this is the build for you.

4) Fantasy Windmill House

This windmill is made of a mixture of tons of different types of wood and red sandstone. Moreover, it includes a small house that is connected to the windmill and offers plenty of space for comfortable living. This build also features an incredible garden, but you can always customize it to your liking.

The most striking aspect of this design is its captivating aesthetic, where you really feel like you're in a fantasy world of your own. This build was constructed by YouTuber Minecraft Fantasy Builds, who did an incredible job at making it look the best it could be.

5) Cottagecore Windmill Tower

While slightly more complex, this design can be built with relative ease in just a few hours by following the excellent tutorial created by YouTuber reem. This build is one that would be great for those who love cottagecore, or play on cottagecore servers.

This build is a true work of art, with a significant amount of effort invested in its creation. The vines and leaves surrounding the structure add to its already stunning appearance. This is another windmill that you'll be able to live in if you play survival. It will require a bit of time to scavenge all of the resources to build this humble abode, but it is well worth it.

