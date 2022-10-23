3 best Minecraft Cottagecore servers

Minecraft is a huge video game that allows for multiplayer gameplay. A very popular concept in the title involves players participating in Cottagecore-style projects, especially on building servers. Cottagecore essentially emphasizes a simpler life and the aesthetics that come with it. More often than not, it refers to life in the countryside.

If you're looking for a good Minecraft cottagecore server to play on, the list below includes some options worth considering. It comprises some of the most popular Minecraft server add-ons and plugins that have been developed by professional coders who care about their playerbase.

Cottagecore servers are popular in Minecraft

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic multiplayer Minecraft cottagecore server (Image via Mojang)

Starting off this list is MoxMC. This server offers a lot of great features, from an active staff team to a variety of plugins. It is a survival server, meaning there is no PvP (player vs. player) combat allowed here. However, you can still build your own house and protect it with other gamers in the community.

MoxMC is a great Minecraft server with a big focus on building. Its features and plugins make the game more fun to play. This includes creative mode, an economy system, and land protection. The server's website has all the information you need to get started.

Moreover, MoxMC has a good reputation and is known for its great community. It is also among the most popular Minecraft servers. Its players seem to be people who enjoy the game and like playing in an environment where everyone respects each other, and there is no cheating.

2) StoryCraft

IP address: playstorycraft.com

Storycraft is a unique cottagecore server experience in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

StoryCraft is a survival server with a custom world and plugins. The server also has a community of friendly players who are always willing to help new gamers. Furthermore, it offers roleplay, which can be incredibly fun when played with friends.

The server isn't extremely complex in its gameplay but offers intriguing storylines to follow. If you want to check out this StoryCraft's website, you'll be able to view tons of actual lore about this Minecraft world, as well as all the different kinds of adventures going on with regard to the server.

Among the amazing things you're able to view on this server are its amazing cottagecore-style houses, where you're able to truly take in the server stories while wandering the towns and forest paths.

Any player looking to build their own house can easily jump right into it on this server as well. This entry is truly amazing for both people who want to build and others seeking a wonderful experience.

1) Cottagecraft

IP address: play.cottagecraft.net

Cottagecraft is a cottagecore server with a tight-knit Minecraft community (Image via Mojang )

Cottagecraft is small and has a friendly community. To join it, you're required to ask for a whitelist on its Discord server. They have two types of servers: building and mining. The former has an economy, shopkeepers, and shops. But the latter doesn't have an economy or shops but has a lot more space to build in.

Cottagecraft has an interesting community who are willing to help new players out with any questions they may have. However, if you are looking for other gamers online at any given time, you might not find a bunch of them. It's rare that more than one or two people will be logged in at once due to the server's small userbase. This, however, won't negatively affect most gamers.

The server is based on the premise of roleplay: players must live their lives in the in-game world as they would in the real one. The map contains many different towns and villages, each with its own culture, language, and customs. Because of its focus on roleplay rather than just building, there are very few plugins or other mods on Cottagecraft's servers; it only has a few anti-griefing plugins.

That said, since there's no PvP allowed on these servers either, players can enjoy playing without worrying about being attacked by other gamers at any time.

Minecraft Cottagecore server tips

1) Make sure to claim anything you construct. You run the risk of others breaking into or changing your land if you don't do this. You'll need to check out how to claim land on the particular server you joined as there are many different ways to do it on different servers.

2) Cottagecore has it's own aesthetic, but you're allowed creative freedom. Everyone has different definitions of what they consider to be the best cottagecore-style builds, so just have fun and build what you love and want.

3) In-game items fuel the player-based economy on these servers. The servers typically contain a ton of vanilla/SMP aspects. Depending on the one you're playing on, there may be several ways to get the currency; the servers usually include trade, mining, or killing monsters. If you're a new user, ask experienced players or the server staff about the best ways to make money.

