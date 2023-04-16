Ranking all wood blocks in Minecraft

Though Wood is the most crucial basic block to survive in Minecraft's hostile world of zombies and creepers, it is given the least amount of attention by the players. As a beginner, whether players need to dig up stone blocks, defend themselves against persistent zombies, or build a comfy house, wood will be the best block to serve them fast. Currently, Minecraft has nine different wood blocks. They are Oak, Birch, Dark Oak, Acacia, Spruce, Mangrove, Warped, Crimson, and Junglewood.

In this article, we will try to determine the most profitable wood block in the game based on its appearance, availability, and application to give Minecraft beginners an edge over hostile mobs and expedite game progress.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Spruce and 8 other Wood types of Minecraft, based on popularity

9) Crimson

Crimson stems (Image via Mojang)

Crimson is a red-colored wood found in the Nether region of Minecraft. Lofty crimson mushrooms grow in this dark glowing dimension. When shredded, these mushrooms drop red stems that can be turned into planks for different materials. However, these crimson forests are not safe for exploration. Some Hoglins roam in these forests to keep intruders at bay.

Crimson Stems can be used for planks, doors, trapdoors, pressure plates, fences, fence gates, etc. But the magenta-ish color of these planks has become a deterrent to their wide use. Hence, players prefer to opt for other available woods which look natural and esthetically pleasing.

8) Warped Wood

Warped stems (Image via Mojang)

Next on the list is Warped Woods. These forests of gigantic fungi can be found in the Nether region of Minecraft. Some Endermans spawn in this forest occasionally. This is one of the safest biomes in the Nether dimension. Though many stems can be collected from this forest effortlessly, the unusual texture of this timber makes it one of the least-used woods in Minecraft.

There are not many blocks that complement the warped plank in Minecraft. Some players use these timbers with Prismarine and Acacia. However, most players prefer to avoid them altogether. Minecraft players can make doors, fences, fence gates, pressure plates, and trap doors with the plank. The trap doors with an abstract design can be used as window panes.

7) Jungle Wood

Jungle logs (Image via Mojang)

Jungle timber is found in the Overworld in Minecraft. These tall trees are found in forest biomes. Being high and lofty, these trees give out a lot of logs when they are shredded. Additionally, cocoa can only be farmed on the stem of these trees, thus making it a valuable tree in the game. However, these trees drop only a few saplings, making it a frustratingly lengthy process to grow a farm of jungle wood.

These tall trees have brownish bark, but the woods have a light pink hue from the inside. Though the light pink color of the timber makes it very difficult to match only a few building blocks, it goes very well with red granite blocks. Doors and trap doors are made out of jungle planks that resemble very old and rustic. Many players do not like the color of this timber and prefer to stay clear of using it.

6) Acacia Woods

Acacia logs (Image via Mojang)

Acacia is an overworld tree in Minecraft. A tall acacia tree in the middle of Savanna grassland looks esthetically pleasing to the eye. This tree has an abstract shape and is the only tree with long branches in the game. Like jungle timbers, an acacia tree does not drop many saplings, making it a bit time-consuming to create a large forest of acacia manually.

Acacia logs are gray outwardly, but they turn dark orange when stripped or turned into planks. These orange-colored planks compliment the dark oak wood and warped trap door. Doors and trap doors made out of acacia wood resemble old prison gates. Due to its shabby design and bright orange color, players hardly use this timber and grow only a few trees beside their home to hang some lanterns.

5) Mangrove Wood

Mangrove logs (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove forest is the newest addition to Minecraft. Though these trees are found in naturally rich swamp biomes, they can be grown in any biome in Minecraft. Players can easily collect mangrove propagules from leaves or branches. But the canopy of tall trees prevents sunlight from reaching the ground, making it an ideal spawning ground for hostile mobs.

Mangrove timbers possess the color of dark red wine. The mangrove doors also have a beautiful design that complements white diorite, quartz block, and white concrete. But mangrove trapdoors, fences, and fence gates are yet to gain much popularity among the players.

4) Birch Wood

Birch logs (Image via Mojang)

Birch is a common tree found in the overworld in Minecraft. These trees are found on almost every plain. These trees are found in large numbers in birch forests. When these trees are cut with an ax, they drop stick logs and saplings. Since these trees are not tall, only a few birch logs can be collected from a single tree.

Birch is quite popular among Minecraft players. It can be a versatile and prominent resource in Minecraft that can be used in many ways. The natural color and look of birch wood well accompanies the smooth, bright white concrete.

If paired with glass or quartz blocks, it complements the natural and airy feel by adding a tinge of glamor and shine. Birchwood not only complements modern, sleek builds, but it also complements rustic rough stone bricks and oak wood.

3) Dark Oak Wood

Dark oak logs (Image via Mojang)

Dark Oak is one of the most used woods for medieval builds. These trees grow very tall and provide many logs when they are chopped. They also drop apples and many saplings that help the players grow many trees of this species. Though dense dark oak forests are plenty in the game, they are full of perils as the thick cover of the leaves makes them the perfect spawning ground for hostile mobs.

The dark color of this timber makes it very suitable for the roof of a wooden house, timbers for an ancient ship, old cabinet, bookshelf, master bed, and many more. Dark oak wood goes well with oak wood, spruce wood, and white diorite. Though some distaste the deep dark color of this timber and prefer to use comparatively light-colored spruce wood, the fan base of dark oak wood is quite large.

2) Oakwood

Oak logs (Image via Mojang)

Oak is one of the earliest trees in Minecraft. This timber became an instant hit among the players and has remained one of the most used building blocks even in the present. Oak is an overworld tree found in almost every biome, making it easily collectible. Generally, oak trees do not grow very tall, making oak forests comparatively safer for wood collection.

When an oak tree is shredded, it drops logs, sticks, saplings, and apples. Like all other timbers, materials such as doors, trap doors, fences, and sticks can be made from oaks. Its natural color makes it a good choice for many building styles and themes, from rustic cabins to modern structures. It also pairs well with other building blocks like stone and foliage.

1) Spruce

Spruce logs (Image via Mojang)

Spruce is one of the earliest introduced trees in Minecraft. These tall trees are found on higher plains, on the slopes of hills, and on lofty mountains. Spruce is of three types in the game according to the height of the trees. When four spruce saplings are planted in a 2 x 2 block area, these trees grow even taller.

Spruce is the first dark-colored timber in the game. The dark brown color complements cobblestones, mossy stones, stone bricks, chiseled stairs, stone blocks, and oak planks marvelously. Some players think oak wood to be dull and spruce timbers bring more variety to them. Spruce is neither very dark nor bright, making it a favorite wood block for many.

