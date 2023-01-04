7 most useful farms in Minecraft 1.19

Collecting items, resources, and experience in Minecraft can be a slow process. That is unless players create farms with the express purpose of collecting them en masse.

There is undoubtedly no shortage of farms with different designs and concepts in Minecraft. Players are always cooking up new ideas and more efficient mechanical blueprints on existing ones, which has led to many farms, thanks to the community's ingenuity. However, not every farm created is necessarily as valuable for a player as others. For example, farming XP can be much more helpful than farming kelp in the long run.

When Minecraft players are looking for the most helpful farm types in-game, it's best to know the top contenders that will assist their survival for the long haul.

Blaze Farms and 7 other most beneficial survival farms of Minecraft 1.19

1) Crop Farms

A player has to eat, and crop farms tend to be the easiest way to do it in Minecraft (Image via Mysticat/YouTube)

As long as a Minecraft player isn't playing Survival Mode on Peaceful difficulty, at some point, they're going to need to eat. It ensures that players can heal naturally and sprint about when they need to. This is why crop farms are vital in the game's early and late stages. Moreover, there are many different ways to form a successful crop collector. While there are options in plenty to fill a player's hunger bar, crops are the most direct way to do so.

2) Tree Farms

A tree farm ensures players always have the massively vital resource of wood (Image via Mojang)

It may not seem like it sometimes, but wood is as crucial in the early stages of surviving in Minecraft as it is in the latter half. Even if players don't build with wooden blocks, wood and sticks are still crucial for crafting recipes. At the same time, it's possible to roam about and knock down trees that players find while traveling, and it isn't a particularly economical way to collect large amounts of wood. Instead, creating a tree farm is far from complex and will ensure that players don't run out of one of the prime materials for building and crafting.

3) Iron Farm

Iron farms may seem unethical, but players can't argue with the results (Image via Mojang)

Like wood, iron is one of the pivotal resources players can muster in Minecraft. It's a core material in various crafting recipes, so it's best to have as much on hand or stored away as possible. Mining can fetch iron for players, but the amount of iron yielded from an iron farm takes much less time than it would take to yield via mining. Unfortunately, iron golems tend to get harmed in the process, but piling up iron ingots stack after stack is worth the investment.

4) Blaze Farms

A blaze farm ensures players can keep brewing potions when they need them (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are undoubtedinfluentialant when it comes to Survival Mode in Minecraft. Without blaze rods, there are no Eyes of Ender; without those, getting to the End and completing the story is virtually impossible. However, blaze rods are just as vital when creating blaze powder, primarily used to fuel brewing stands to create a litany of helpful potions.

While this farm isn't a necessity super early in Minecraft survival, its importance grows as players progress.

5) Animal Farms

Animal farms yield food, but also helpful crafting components (Image via u/Mr_Chubkins/Reddit)

Minecraft is a game rife with different animals that can be tamed, farmed, or used for a player's benefit. Food is the most notable aspect of this, but it is by no means the only one. Players can collect wool from sheep, eggs and feathers from chickens, and leather and milk from cows. Since this is the case, it's best to farm just about any animal players can find, and quite often. Players can start small with only a few animals before expanding and creating veritable material factories to suit their needs.

6) Creeper Farms

Creepers are tough to handle in Minecraft, but players can always use the gunpowder (Image via rogue805/Minecraft Schematics)

Creepers are dreaded due to their explosive potential, but the fact that they drop gunpowder makes them worth farming. Gunpowder is vital not only for creating TNT but also in potion brewing and creating things like firework rockets, which aessentialant for enduring Elytra flight. Plus, if players can bank the experience orbs of the farmed Creepers, they can rack up plenty of XP levels along the way to assist them in repairing items or enchanting them.

7) Experience Farms

The introduction of sculk in Minecraft has created all-new ways to farm XP orbs (Image via Mojang)

On the subject of XP levels, players will need plenty of them to take good care of their quality gear and enchant it. This is precisely why Experience farms are crucial at every step in a survival world, especially on higher difficulty modes where enchantments become vital to deal with hostile mobs in larger quantities and with more health and damage output. Fortunately, experience is an in-game resource that Minecraft players can farm in myriad ways, including the newly formed sculk farms the community has cooked up in version 1.19 and above.

