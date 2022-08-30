How to make a creeper farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Creepers are quite dangerous in Minecraft due to their explosive nature. However, players can still farm them in a safe manner and collect their gunpowder and dropped experience orbs.

Creeper farms in Minecraft come in many different forms. Some farms are smaller but don't yield as much gunpowder. Others are much more robust and have more to offer.

However, depending on the materials available to players, certain farms may be out of reach for them until they have progressed further (if they are in Survival Mode).

In Minecraft 1.19, creepers spawn differently than they did before the 1.17/1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. However, players can still make very efficient and helpful creeper farms.

Below, Minecraft players can find a quick guide on how to make a standard creeper farm.

Small and basic creeper farms don't require many rare blocks in Minecraft 1.19

While creating a creeper farm can be complex, there's nothing wrong with starting small. Once players are more confident in their building skills and are more nuanced with creeper spawning mechanics, they can create larger farms.

However, don't let the size fool you; even small creeper farms can generate stacks upon stacks of gunpowder for players, giving them plenty of materials to create TNT and firework rockets.

Fortunately, smaller creeper farms also don't require many rare blocks in their construction.

Steps to create a simple creeper farm in version 1.19

The basic foundation

To get things started, find a building spot. Minecraft players can build this farm on land, but it is wiser to build it on the surface of the ocean. If the farm is at least 130 blocks away from the land, it will have improved spawning capabilities. Build a tower of blocks that is 130 blocks high. In the interest of saving resources, this can be done with basic blocks, such as cobblestone. At the top of the tower, create a 5x6 flat block platform. On the platform, place three double chests in a vertical row, with a 3x3 formation of hoppers leading into them from the left side. The hopper should have room to do so if Minecraft players place the chests on the side closest to them and work their way out to the end of the platform made in Step 3. Place slabs atop each hopper. In the remaining four corners of the platform, place torches or a similar light source. Construct a border of blocks around the slabbed hoppers. This should create a small space (between the slabs and the border blocks) that players can see through but mobs cannot crawl through. Place trapdoors on the underside of the border blocks.

Constructing the tower

Climb on top of the border blocks and build up 18 blocks high. This should effectively turn the border blocks into a tower. From the top of this new tower, build seven blocks outwards in every direction. Fill out the blocks into a platform in each direction similar to a traditional mob tower design. Create a wall around this new platform that is two blocks high. Form an infinite water source. This is accomplished in Minecraft by creating a hole or structure that contains 2x2 blocks of air inside of it. A water bucket can then be placed in opposite corners to create an endless source of water. In each corner of the platform, place a water bucket at the top of each wall so that the water source block is flush with the corner and not flowing from the top of it. Players should next place water buckets on the sides of the platform in a similar fashion. The water should fill in the entire platform but stop short of falling into the large hole at the center of the platform. Minecraft players should also break their infinite water source if they built one inside the platform.

Creating the spawning platform

Two blocks from a corner diagonally, place a block. Place three blocks on top of it. Next, break the blocks so that only the block on top is left floating. From this floating block, place blocks horizontally to each corner. When the platform frame is finished, it should be 15x15 in width/length. However, Minecraft players will need to place holes in the platform every two blocks. Just be sure not to break the outer frame of the floating platform. On the side of the floating platform's blocks, place trapdoors and set them to be flush with the blocks instead of sticking out. Inside of the holes placed in Step 2 of this section, place trapdoors. Be sure to open these trapdoors so that creepers can fall through. Place buttons across the surface of the entire platform, leaving a one-block gap between them.

Once Minecraft players have created their initial platform, they can rinse and repeat the spawning platform steps until they have as many platforms as they'd like. More platforms means more creepers, but it's okay to stop if players are running low on resources.

Once Minecraft players have the desired number of platforms, they'll want to enclose these platforms in a tower and use slabs to seal off the roof.

Afterwards, all players need to do is head back down to the base of the tower (where their hopper chests are) and kill any creepers that drop down from above.

