5 best Minecraft Nether seeds in 2023

When it comes to scary Minecraft locations, the Nether is at the top of the list. It is full of deadly creatures actively trying to kill the player, and the terrain makes sure that anyone has a hard time escaping.

There are a handful of biomes and structures in this uncanny dimension. Players can explore this strange place by creating and entering a nether portal. However, since there is so much in the Nether, it is very hard for anyone to explore the best features without spending hours.

By using seeds, players can generate specific Minecraft worlds. These worlds can have great Nether structures and other features if the player creates a nether portal close to spawn or some other coordinates.

Minecraft seeds for Nether exploration with a fortress near spawn

5) Bastion at spawn (Seed: 3000023)

Treasure room of a bastion (Image via Mojang)

Bastions are one of the most awarding Nether structures, and this Java seed has one close to spawn. The bastion in this seed is at 6, 59, 20, and it also has a treasure room. Here, players will find a lot of gold blocks and loot chests, along with a magma spawner.

Another great thing about bastions is that piglins are spawned here. Players can barter with piglins and get many useful items, such as eyes of enders, from here. Bartering, for those unaware, is a feature that lets piglins provide items to the player in exchange for gold ingots.

4) Nether fortress at spawn (Seed: 1000002)

A nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

The most iconic and oldest structure in the Nether world is the fortress. It is made of various unique nether bricks and is the only place where blaze spawners can be located.

Adventurers who aim to slay the infamous Ender Dragon someday will have to visit this place at least once to acquire blaze rods since this item is crucial for activating the end portal.

A bastion (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Java seeds mentioned above will have a fortress very close to the spawn point at 8, 67, 25. Moving towards the north from here, a bastion can also be located at -184, 58, -213.

3) Potential speedrun seed (Seed: 1922293527921436389)

Spawn point (Image via Mojang)

Speedrunning is the art of finishing a game or a specific task in a game as quickly as possible. Speedrunning Minecraft requires players to enter the Nether and acquire blaze rods. Eye of enders is also something players can get from the Nether by bartering with piglins.

A portal created at the spawn in the world generated using this seed spawns the player right in front of a fortress with a blaze spawner at 111, 77, 43. Not too far from there is a bastion at -263, 68, 477 with a treasure room.

2) Perfect Bedrock spawn (Seed: 1263170659)

Map of this seed (Image via chunkbase)

As the title suggests, this seed is for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Upon entering this seed, the player spawns close to a huge ruined portal. Upon completing and entering the portal, they can explore the soul sand valleys of the Nether.

Moving south of the spawn, there is a fortress at 11, 107. In the opposite direction, players will find a bastion at 176, -192.

1) Bastion under a fortress (Seed: 5154957738255504112)

A bastion right under a nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

Like most other Minecraft seeds on this list, this one is for Java Edition as well. Upon entering this seed, players will find themselves in a taiga forest biome.

The spawn of this seed in both the Overworld and the Nether may not seem interesting. However, at -40, 72, -160, players will find something unexpected. At the mentioned coordinates, a fortress is generated with a bastion right underneath it. This makes exploring both these intriguing structures very easy.

