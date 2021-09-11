What are Minecraft seeds?

Minecraft is a sandbox game that features an open world with lots of biomes and structures for the players to explore. The game does not generate parts of the world that the player has not visited. This helps lower the file size of Minecraft and keeps the game running smoothly.

Excluding some things, the world generation in Minecraft is random for the most part. However, the world generation can also depend on a string of codes. Players can obtain many different codes from the internet and use them in the game.

Understanding world generation seeds in Minecraft

What are world seeds?

World generation screen in the game (Image via Minecraft)

World seeds are codes that can be entered while creating a new world in Minecraft. They can be a combination of alphabets or integers (negative or positive). If the player does not enter a seed, a random seed will then be used.

The game will generate the same world every time the same seed is entered, but the seed used in an older version may not generate the same world due to changes made to the world generation in the newer version.

Players often use this to explore worlds that have unique features or strangely spawned structures. To get a headstart in a new survival world, they can also use seeds with useful structures at spawn.

Seeds that are meant to be used in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft will not work the same in Java Edition.

How to use seeds in the game

Using seeds to generate a world is a very straightforward process. However, if the player makes a mistake while entering a seed, the world generation will be different. Therefore, it is recommended that players copy and paste the code to avoid making mistakes.

Another thing players should note is that the world type also affects the world created. Even if the player uses the same seed, the generated world will be different if the world type is not the same.

To use a seed, players can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: After launching Minecraft, click on singleplayer.

Step 2: Select the "Create New World" option present at the bottom-right of the screen.

Step 3: On the New World creation screen, click on "More World Options". There will be an empty box at the top where the Minecraft seed can be entered.

Step 4: Click on the "Create New World" button to generate the world.

