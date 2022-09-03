5 best Minecraft seeds for nether fortresses in 2022

A nether fortress within a warped forest (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is famous for its multiple dimensions. The original dimension is the Nether, one based on Christian depictions of hell.

This dimension was quite empty for a long time, mostly consisting of lava oceans and glowstone. One original structure was added to the dimension, which is one of the only places players need to visit to beat Minecraft.

This structure is the Nether fortress, where users can find blazes, needed for their rods. Additionally, these fortresses contain nether warts, needed for potion brewing.

Below are five amazing seeds for gamers to get quick access to Nether fortresses. They are for the Java edition of 1.19.

Five most useful Minecraft seeds in 1.19 for Nether fortresses

5) Spawn village, treasure bastion, and Nether fortress

The village that players spawn in (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 6593291773790163788

Overworld:

Village: 16, 96

Woodland Mansion: 344, -2360

Nether:

Blaze Spawner: -325, 11

Treasure Bastion: -400, -80

This seed spawns players inside a village. To the north, they can find more birch and regular forests before finding a small dark oak forest containing a woodland mansion.

To the west, users can find a mixture of mountains, dark oak forests, taiga, and regular forests. To the east, they have jungles and deserts, while to the south, gamers can find a small inland ocean.

If they make a Nether portal near the location they spawned into the world, directly to the west of where the portal should appear, individuals can find a Nether fortress and a treasure bastion within less than a hundred blocks of each other.

4) Double blaze spawner and spawn bastions

The treasure room of a treasure bastion (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8988504721601720095

Overworld:

Village: -160, -240

Village: 352, 240

Woodland Mansion: 1800, 232

Nether:

Treasure Bastion: -112, -112

Housing Bastion: 160, -96

Stable Bastion: -336, 208

Blaze Spawner: -517, -645

Blaze Spawner: -421, -661

This seed spawns players in a small plains biome with an ocean to the south. They can find a desert to the southwest across an ocean.

To the north, users have snowy plains and ice spikes, while to the east, they can see a dark oak biome with a woodland mansion in it. To the west, gamers can find more plains and forests.

Building a nether portal right on spawn will place them in between three bastions, all of different types. There is a treasure bastion to the north, a housing bastion to the east, and a stable bastion to the southwest.

There is also a pair of blaze spawners north of this origin portal, roughly 600 blocks away.

3) Double blaze spawner

The inside of the treasure bastion found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -3535980279024247144

Overworld:

Village: -240, 320

Village: 320, 336

Village: 576, 224

Pillager Outpost: -896, 64

Nether:

Blaze Spawner: -629, 907

Blaze Spawner: -517, 795

Treasure Bastion: 16, 688

Treasure Bastion: 64, 1040

This seed spawns players on the coast of a large ocean. To the south, they can find jungles and dark oak forests.

To the east, users have savannah and deserts, while to the west is more savannahs and deserts. To the north, there is a large ocean, which leads to a mountain biome.

Within a few hundred blocks of spawn, if gamers choose to make their Nether portal there, they can find a double blaze spawner near the edge of a basalt delta. There are also two treasure bastions near where this portal would place people in the nether.

2) Triple blaze spawners

One of the seed's nether fortresses within a basalt delta (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -5122528106379981631

Overworld:

Village: 208, 352

Village: 192, 688

Village: -208, -352

Witch Hut: 632, -824

Nether:

Blaze Spawner: -181, 43

Blaze Spawner: 59, -69

Blaze Spawner: -69, -117

Treasure Bastion: 1200, -720

This seed spawns players in the meeting point between a plains and savannah biome. There are swamps immediately to the east, forests and oceans immediately to the west, more plains and birch forests to the north, and more savannahs to the south.

If users build a nether portal right where they spawned into the world, they will get transported to a basalt delta, where they can find two nether fortresses and a total of three blaze spawners within a few hundred blocks.

There is also a treasure bastion about a thousand blocks from the portal.

1) Blaze cluster and treasure bastions

The nether fortress found within the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 7468302245330596175

Overworld:

Village: -144, 336

Village: -752, 320

Nether:

Blaze Spawner: 2411, -565

Blaze Spawner: 2523, -421

Blaze Spawner: 2747, -517

Blaze Spawner: 2811, -293

Treasure Bastion: 2320, -1184

Treasure Bastion: 3104, -1232

Treasure Bastion: 3232, -784

This seed spawns gamers on a small island with plains, forests, and taiga biomes. To the east, they can find snowy slopes and groves.

To the north, in the center of a small ocean, players have a thin mushroom biome. To the west, they can find dark oak forests, swamps, and mangrove swamps.

Within the nether, around three thousand blocks from its origins, users can find a cluster of four blaze spawners, all within a single basalt delta. There are also three treasure bastions very close to these Nether fortresses.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

