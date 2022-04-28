Top 4 mobs in the mushroom biome in Minecraft 1.18 update

Mushroom Fields is one of the most interesting Minecraft biomes. Not only is it the rarest (arguably rarer than the Badlands), but it might also be the safest. Typically, hostile mobs do not spawn in this biome. Even if players stay up for three nights, phantoms won't spawn until they're out of the biome.

With that in mind, a few mobs do spawn. None of them are hostile, but living in this biome won't be a completely mob-less experience. One of the rarest mobs spawns on Mushroom Fields. Here are the best mobs players can find there.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Best mobs that can spawn in Minecraft Mushroom Field biome

4) Bats

Bats are entirely useless in Minecraft. They currently serve no purpose. They don't drop a single item when killed. They don't even drop any XP, so they exist for no reason.

However, they are one of only four mobs that can normally spawn in this biome (Java Edition), so they get the last spot on this list.

3) Wandering traders

Martin @martinbttw Barack Obama to voice the wandering trader in new Minecraft movie Barack Obama to voice the wandering trader in new Minecraft movie https://t.co/onSANWH7yK

Wandering traders can spawn anywhere a player is. Sometimes they spawn in the most random places, like in the middle of the ocean or deep underground.

The Mushroom Field biome is not immune to their presence, so if gamers live there, the traders will come. Sometimes there are good trades, but they are otherwise just there to serve as a source of leads.

2) Glowsquids

Glowsquid mob (Image via Mojang)

Glowsquids obviously can't spawn on land, but Mushroom Fields typically generate on islands. This means that aquatic mobs can spawn in the surrounding water.

Glowsquids are the one aquatic mob that does (in Java Edition). They're great and pretty cool, so they're one of the best mobs in this biome. They drop XP and glow ink sacs if gamers feel the need to slay them.

Other aquatic mobs can be brought in via bucket or other means, but glowsquids spawn naturally in the waters just off the shores of the Mushroom Field biome, making them a natural spawn.

1) Mooshrooms

Zany Z-Fight (COMMS CLOSED) @Zany01Fighter Day 1 of the Minecraft server

Made...

-Iron armor + shield

-Diamond pickaxe

-Like 50% of my house



Accidentally discovered...

-Mushroom biome + brought a Mooshroom home

-Ocean Monument

-Five diamonds

-A huge mining base (accidentally teleported to DogeProducts to get to it lol) Day 1 of the Minecraft serverMade...-Iron armor + shield-Diamond pickaxe-Like 50% of my houseAccidentally discovered...-Mushroom biome + brought a Mooshroom home-Ocean Monument-Five diamonds-A huge mining base (accidentally teleported to DogeProducts to get to it lol) https://t.co/PpOKoIeKbM

Mooshrooms can only be found in Mushroom Field biomes, making them the best mob found there. Some crafters travel far and wide to find the biome to get a mooshroom. Red mooshrooms are far more common than brown, as brown mooshrooms are one of the rarest mobs in the game.

In theory, Minecraft gamers can shear the mooshrooms and turn them into cows, but cows don't count as a natural spawn in this biome. Plus, that would slowly eliminate the biome's mooshroom species, which wouldn't be good.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar