Top 5 rarest biome types in Minecraft

Minecraft biomes are regions within the game that have unique geography, plants, mobs, and other various characteristics.

There are currently more than 60 different biomes found in Minecraft, and they can be split up into five basic categories: Lush, snowy, dry, cold, and ocean. Some biomes generate less frequently than others, which makes players even more interested in discovering them. Some of these biomes even feature blocks that cannot be found anywhere else.

These are some of the rarely found biomes in Minecraft

5) Bamboo Jungle Hills

Bamboo jungle hills biome (Image via Minecraft)

The bamboo jungle hills biome, a variant of both the jungle and bamboo jungle biomes, is considered a pretty rare biome to come across. Bamboo jungle hills biomes feature luscious greenery along with tall trees. This biome is quite similar to the regular bamboo jungle biome, just with steeper terrain.

This biome features bamboo, podzol, parrots, pandas, and ocelots.

4) Mushroom Field

Mushroom field biome (Image via Minecraft)

Mushroom field biomes typically generate along oceans and rivers. However, finding a mushroom field that is not connected to water is considered rarer.

This biome features mooshrooms, giant mushrooms, and mycelium blocks.

3) Snowy Taiga Mountains

Snowy mountain taiga biome (Image via Minecraft)

Snowy taiga mountain biomes are technically the coldest biome in Minecraft, and the mountains can reach quite high elevations, making this biome difficult for survival players.

This biome features ferns, sweet berry bushes, rabbits, and foxes. However, unlike the snowy taiga hills counterpart, naturally generated buildings can not spawn in snowy taiga mountain biomes.

2) Modified Badlands Plateau

Modified badlands plateau biome (Image via Minecraft)

Modified badlands plateau is the second rarest biome that can be found in Minecraft. Roughly one in five badlands biomes are considered modified badland plateaus, and these biomes typically feature erratic terrain.

Players can find red sand, terracotta, cactus, dead bushes, and mineshafts in this biome. Gold ore also has a higher spawn rate in badland biomes.

1) Modified Jungle Edge

Modified jungle edge biome (Image via Minecraft)

The rarest biome in all of Minecraft is considered the modified jungle edge biome. This biome only covers 0.0001% of the overworld, which is around one in a million. For this biome to occur, a modified jungle biome must border a swamp hills biome.

This biome features ocelots, dense trees, pandas, parrots, and more.

