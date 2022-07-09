How to make a Blaze XP farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Blazes are some of the most dangerous hostile mobs in Minecraft 1.19. They are fiery hostile mobs that only spawn in Nether fortresses in the hellish realm. Once they detect players, they will start shooting fireballs towards them in quick succession. Since they are quite dangerous, creating a farm from Blazes can give loads of XP points as well. The mob drops 10 XP points upon death.

XP farms in Minecraft are mainly focused on gathering XP orbs after killing hostile mobs. To create a farm, players need a constant supply of mobs that can be killed. Blazes can only spawn with the help of a spawner block; hence, a farm can be easily built around the block.

Steps to build a Blaze XP farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Gather the items required to build the farm

Items needed to build the farm (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

First, players need to gather all the resources required to build the farm. Here is the full list of items needed to build the Blaze XP farm:

9 stacks of glass blocks

2 stacks of stone blocks

16 vines

5 slabs

2 trapdoors

2 chests

4 lava buckets

1 stack of dirt blocks

The number of glass block stacks can vary depending on the size of the spawning area since it will be entirely covered with glass blocks.

2) Find and secure a spawner

Blaze spawner in Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Finding and securing a blaze spawner and the fortress itself is the most difficult part of the process. Nether can be difficult to traverse, making it difficult for players to find the rare structure in the game. The best way to find the structure is by following the positive X or Z coordinates.

Once the fortress is found, players can find Blazes and their spawner by roaming around. However, players need to be careful of the Wither skeletons that also spawn there. The spawner area should be properly lit up with loads of torches as these fiery mobs can spawn even at light level 11. Alternatively, if players want to build the farm peacefully, they can temporarily set the difficulty to 'Peaceful' so that no hostile mob will spawn.

3) Build the farm around the spawner

In Minecraft 1.19, the blaze spawner farm can give loads of XP points (Image via Pillager YouTube)

For this particular farm, the aim is to create a huge area around the spawner block so that Blazes can easily spawn and gradually fall into the killing pit. To do this, players must have seven blocks of space below the spawner and only three blocks of space above it. The length and breadth of the farm box should be 12 blocks.

After this, players must make a 2x2 pit at the center of the box where they can place vines so that the mobs can't escape. Players also need to create a safe collection area with hoppers and chests.

Lastly, they can pour lava on all four corners of the box so that the mobs gradually move towards the killing pit. Players need to make sure that all the lava should be flowing towards the pit.

