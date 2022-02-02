After the Minecraft 1.18 update, players can easily get infinite lava in the game and use it for various purposes. Lava is one of the two fluids found in the game, water being the other. Although it is extremely dangerous for players to deal with lava, they can easily have an infinite supply of it in the game.

Lava can be used for various purposes like being used as a fuel for smelting and cooking items. It can be used as a unique light source if used with caution, and can even be utilized in combat to deal damage. Up until the Minecraft 1.18 update, there was no particularly efficient way to farm lava. With a few items, players can now easily obtain an infinite amount of the hot fluid.

What is the easiest way to farm infinite lava in Minecraft 1.18

Items to have

In order to create an infinite lava farm in Minecraft 1.18, players will need to have the following items:

Pointed dripstone from dripstone caves

a few lava buckets to start with

few cauldrons

strong blocks like stone or deepslate

How to make the lava farm

After players have the items required, they can choose an appropriate place to make the farm, ensuring that they pick a space where lava can't cause damage if there is an accident.

Setup the pointed dripstone and cauldron (Image via Minecraft)

Players can start by placing any amount of cauldrons depending on the size of the farm they want to build. Then they must create a two block high platform above the cauldrons and place pointed dripstone below them. This way the lava can fill in the cauldrons when it drops from the pointed dripstone.

Pour lava right above the pointed dripstone blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Players can then create a pit area right above the pointed dripstone blocks where lava will be placed. Make sure the pit is covered by all sides with blocks that can't catch fire. Players can then pour in the lava in all areas to make source blocks.

After a few minutes, players will notice that the pointed dripstone will drop lava in the cauldron and it will soon start to fill with lava. They will also notice that the lava on top of the dripstone won't deplete. This is how players can make infinite lava farms in Minecraft 1.18.

