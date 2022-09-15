Every Minecraft Nether structure ranked from best to worst

The Nether dimension in Minecraft is designed to represent the underworld. Therefore, it is understood that it is quite dangerous. Despite the adversities, there's a lot to explore in the realm.

The Nether is divided into a plethora of different biomes, each of which is home to different mobs, blocks, plants, terrain, and, most importantly, structures. While the dimension is huge, like the Overworld, there aren't many naturally generated structures in it. However, at least half of them give the player lots of valuable loot. This article will go over every naturally generated structure in Minecraft.

Which is the best Nether structure in Minecraft?

There are four naturally generated structures in Minecraft's Nether dimension. While their effectiveness and looting capabilities may vary — as far as the player is concerned — to a certain extent, each is unique and should to be explored by the gamer.

1) Nether fortress

Nether fortresses are, without a doubt, the best and most widely known structures in the game. They’re mainly used to aid in a player’s progression along the game’s main questline. This is due to the fact that the blaze mob spawns in it, which can drop Blaze rods.

These rods are needed to craft blaze powder, which, when combined with ender pearls, makes eyes of ender. Eyes of ender are used to find a stronghold and fill in an end portal, thereby activating it and giving the player access to the End dimension.

Each of these massive fortresses is filled to the brim with all kinds of loot. Players can find gold and iron ingots, aside from diamonds, saddles, armor, swords, obsidian, and other resources inside a nether fortress chest.

2) Bastion remnant

Bastion remnants are large structures that are often shaped like castles. However, they bear some distinctions from the much larger nether fortresses, as their primary population consists of piglins and piglin brutes. Moreover, they’re made of blackstone bricks instead of red nether bricks.

Bastions come in four types: treasure, hoglin stables, housing units, and bridge. Each variant features a different design as well as internal structures that generate within it. However, not all four types are completely different from one another. They come with some similarities like the presence of gold blocks and valuable loot.

The bridge variant can include diamonds, iron ingots, gold ingots, saddles, enchanted armor, tools, and weapons, as well as netherite scraps and ancient debris.

3) Ruined portal

Ruined portals are naturally generated nether portals in Minecraft that are damaged and require a small number of obsidian blocks to be activated by the player. These structures can spawn in both the Overworld and the Nether.

Ruined portal chests contain a decent amount of loot, most of which is centered around gold, and can also consist of obsidian blocks, which help gamers fill in the portal. Ruined portals' biggest advantage in the Nether, however, is that they allow players to travel farther in the Overworld.

For gamers who might not know this, for every block traveled in the Nether, the player travels eight blocks in the Overworld. This can help Minecraft enthusiasts move across long distances in a significantly less amount of time.

4) Nether fossil

Nether fossils are fairly basic structures in the Nether. They consist of large pillars that are made using bone blocks, which are made entirely out of the “bone” material.

Minecraft players can obtain bone meal from these blocks, which is immensely helpful as far as farming and growing crops is concerned. These structures are generated randomly across the Nether dimension, inside the soul sand valley biome. Players can obtain up to 27 bone blocks from a single Nether fossil.

