7 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds in 2023

Exploring the virtually endless collection of Minecraft worlds is a labor of love. Each in-game seed has something to offer, from its terrain to its spawn point or generated structures.

The same can be said whether players are enjoying Java or Bedrock Edition. Nevertheless, depending on the seed, the two produce seeds in slightly different ways. Structures may be placed in different locations, which is one particularly notable example. However, this doesn't make one seed type superior or inferior to the others, and there are a ton of seeds to enjoy regardless of the game edition.

For Bedrock Edition, some awesome Minecraft seeds emerged in the first month of 2023.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 Seeds Worth Checking Out in January 2023

1) 93755696010991909

A winter wonderland awaits players who load this seed into Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

This seed is an excellent option for players who can't get enough of Minecraft's snowy biomes. Players drop into a snowy taiga quite close to an igloo (X: 88, Z: 104) and a snowy village (X: 232, Z: 40). There is also an additional igloo at (X: -360, Z: 280) and village at (X: -200, Z: 264). For those searching for a bit of danger, there is a pillager outpost at (X: 56, Z: 376) and a ruined portal at (X: 232, Z: 264) begging to be completed and explored. A nearby frozen ocean even has a shipwreck complete with loot at (X: -616, Z: 536).

2) 9008355401877120259

A village close to spawn in this seed has some unusual neighbors (Image via Mojang)

Exploring Minecraft's generated structures can be quite fun, and plenty of loot often comes with doing so. This seed proves this by offering a savannah village at (X: 200, Z: 232) with a beached and near-intact shipwreck just a few blocks away. However, with peaceful loot-filled structures come those eager to take advantage. This doesn't just mean players, as a pillager outpost can be found not too far from the village and shipwreck at (X: 232, Z: 360).

3) 7962522985223876430

If Minecraft players can travel to it, the large ocean within this seed's mushroom field island has some secrets to find (Image via Mojang)

At first, this Minecraft seed may seem pretty standard. However, if players don't mind making a bit of a trip, they can find a fascinating piece of terrain. Around approximately (X: -208, Z: 1915), players will find a large mushroom island. However, this island isn't as consolidated as some of its counterparts, as it has a large and deep lukewarm ocean biome at its center. Even better, players can find an ocean ruin (X: -232, Z: 1976), a ruined portal (X: -312, Z: 2152), and an ocean monument (X: -184, Z: 2168) within the waters.

4) -433322459

Survival island enthusiasts should get a kick out of this Minecraft Bedrock seed (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands are a fun way to experience Minecraft's Survival Mode, as they force players to think tactically with resources and carefully plan their next moves. This Bedrock seed spawns players on top of an exciting island that is tall, large in scope, and complete with a dark oak forest biome. There's plenty of room to mine into the mountainous island and many other resources. However, players will want to be careful when they spawn, as they'll be dropped right into a waterfall.

5) 244907998477640924

This seed may just be a dream for spelunkers in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Plumbing the depths of a cave can be one of the most fulfilling activities in Minecraft from both an exploration and a resource standpoint. Players who love to spelunk can find a large cave opening at approximately (X: -92, Z: 201) that is immensely deep. As players comb its depths, they'll find waterfalls, dripstone biomes, and the deep dark biome at its lowest levels, culminating in an ancient city at approximately (X: -312, Y: -51, Z: 232).

6) -7150216223171494944

A pleasant spawn point awaits players in this seed (Image via u/MrNyto_/Reddit)

While this Minecraft seed may not have eye-popping structure generation or crazy terrain glitches, it does have a particularly pleasant spawn point for Survival Mode players. They'll drop right into a pleasant combination of dark oak and birch forest biomes right next to a sizable mountain and a small lake with a ruined portal isolated atop it. To the southeast at approximately (X: 248, Z: 104), players can also find an abandoned mineshaft that extends for several blocks that may be worth exploring.

7) 5255823060500105168

This Minecraft seed's survival island is a bit tougher to exist on (Image via u/Connect-Lock1214/Reddit)

This happens to be another survival island for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. However, compared to the other listed options, this island is much more challenging to survive. It has very few resources and nonetheless is relatively high from sea level. Some points of interest worth checking out, like a shipwreck at (X: -328, Z: -200) and an ocean ruin at (X: -312, Z: -184). There's even a nice ruined portal stashed away at approximately (X: -312, Z: 8).

